Bloom Energy : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
PILLAI HARI
6/13/2019
Bloom Energy Corp [BE]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
4353 NORTH FIRST STREET
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
___ X ___ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
EVP of CIG /
(Street)
5. If Amendment, Date
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
SAN JOSE, CA 95134
Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Beneficially Owned
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
|
(Instr. 5)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Date Exercisable and
3. Title and Amount of
4. Conversion
5. Ownership
6. Nature of Indirect
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
or Exercise
Beneficial Ownership
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Derivative Security
Price of
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
|
Security
Date
Title
Amount or
Indirect (I)
Number of
(Instr. 5)
Shares
Employee Stock Option (right
(1)
2/15/2029
Class A
|
100000
$11.31
D
to buy)
Stock
|
(2)
2/15/2029
Class A
Restricted Stock Units
Common
150000
$0
D
Explanation of Responses:
The stock options are exercisable as to 25% of the shares on 12/27/2019 and the remaining options are exercisable at a rate of 1/36th on the 27th of each month over the remaining three years, subject to the reporting person's continuous service with the Company.
The restricted stock units vest 25% on each of 12/27/2019, 12/27/2020, 12/27/2021 and 12/27/2022, subject to the reporting person's continuous service with the Company. Each restricted stock unit constitutes a right to receive one share of the Company's Class A common stock.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer
Other
PILLAI HARI
4353 NORTH FIRST STREETEVP of CIG SAN JOSE, CA 95134
Signatures
/s/ Shawn Soderberg as attorney in fact for Hari Pillai
6/24/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Bloom Energy Corporation published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 00:27:02 UTC