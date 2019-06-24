Log in
Bloom Energy : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

06/24/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

PILLAI HARI

6/13/2019

Bloom Energy Corp [BE]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

4353 NORTH FIRST STREET

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

EVP of CIG /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN JOSE, CA 95134

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

Employee Stock Option (right

(1)

2/15/2029

Class A

Common

100000

$11.31

D

to buy)

Stock

(2)

2/15/2029

Class A

Restricted Stock Units

Common

150000

$0

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The stock options are exercisable as to 25% of the shares on 12/27/2019 and the remaining options are exercisable at a rate of 1/36th on the 27th of each month over the remaining three years, subject to the reporting person's continuous service with the Company.
  2. The restricted stock units vest 25% on each of 12/27/2019, 12/27/2020, 12/27/2021 and 12/27/2022, subject to the reporting person's continuous service with the Company. Each restricted stock unit constitutes a right to receive one share of the Company's Class A common stock.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

PILLAI HARI

4353 NORTH FIRST STREETEVP of CIG SAN JOSE, CA 95134

Signatures

/s/ Shawn Soderberg as attorney in fact for Hari Pillai

6/24/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Bloom Energy Corporation published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 00:27:02 UTC
