Bloom Energy Issues Statement in Response to Hindenberg Research Report Titled “Bloom Energy: A “Clean” Energy Darling Wilting to its Demise"

09/17/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif - September 17, 2019 - Bloom Energy issued the following statement in response to a report published today by Hindenberg Research, titled 'Bloom Energy: A 'Clean' Energy Darling Wilting to its Demise'.

'The authors of the research note did not engage with Bloom Energy to validate the assertions made in their report. We strongly disagree with the conclusions drawn. In particular, the service replacement liability mentioned in the report is grossly misleading. Bloom Energy will make a further statement on this topic in due course.'

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable, and affordable energy for everyone in the world. The Company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, 'Always-On' electric power that is clean and sustainable. Bloom's customers include twenty-five of the Fortune 100 companies and leaders in cloud services and data centers, healthcare, retail, financial services, utilities and many other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com

Media Relations Contact:
David McCulloch
Vice President, Communications
Bloom Energy
T: 408.543.1087
David.McCulloch@bloomenergy.com

Disclaimer

Bloom Energy Corporation published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 17:31:03 UTC
