Bloom Energy : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Powell Colin

Bloom Energy Corp [ BE ]

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

4353 NORTH FIRST STREET

1/16/2019

SAN JOSE, CA 95134

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Class A Common Stock

Class B Common Stock

(1)

1/16/2019

G

V 25155

(1)

(1)

25155

$0.00

53305

D

The CLP

6-YEARClass B Common Stock

(1)

1/16/2019

GV

6838

(1)

(1)

Class A Common Stock

GRAT u/a

6838

$0.00

0

I

dtd

9/28/2012 (3)

Class B Common Stock

(1)

1/16/2019

GV

6838

(1)

(1)

Class A Common Stock

6838

$0.00

60143

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) All the outstanding shares of our Class B common stock will convert automatically into shares of our Class A common stock upon the occurrence of certain events. In addition, Class B common stock may be converted into shares of Class A common stock at any time at the election of the holder. Following such conversion, each share of Class A common stock will have one vote per share and the rights of the holders of all outstanding common stock will be identical.

(2) Colin Powell, Trustee of The 2016 CLP 4-Year GRAT u/a dtd 10/16/2016. By virtue of the relationship Mr. Powell has with the Trust, Mr. Powell is deemed to have voting and dispositive power of these shares.

(3) Colin Powell, Trustee of The CLP 6-Year GRAT u/a dtd 9/28/2012. By virtue of the relationship Mr. Powell has with the Trust, Mr. Powell is deemed to have voting and dispositive power of these shares.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Powell Colin 4353 NORTH FIRST STREET SAN JOSE, CA 95134 X

Signatures /s/Shawn Soderberg, attorney-in-fact

1/22/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

