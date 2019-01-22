Log in
Bloom Energy : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

01/22/2019 | 06:09pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Powell Colin

Bloom Energy Corp [ BE ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

4353 NORTH FIRST STREET

1/16/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN JOSE, CA 95134

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City) (State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Class A Common Stock

Class B Common Stock

(1)

1/16/2019

G

V 25155

(1)

(1)

25155

$0.00

53305

D

The CLP

6-YEARClass B Common Stock

(1)

1/16/2019

GV

6838

(1)

(1)

Class A Common Stock

GRAT u/a

6838

$0.00

0

I

dtd

9/28/2012 (3)

Class B Common Stock

(1)

1/16/2019

GV

6838

(1)

(1)

Class A Common Stock

6838

$0.00

60143

D

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) All the outstanding shares of our Class B common stock will convert automatically into shares of our Class A common stock upon the occurrence of certain events. In addition, Class B common stock may be converted into shares of Class A common stock at any time at the election of the holder. Following such conversion, each share of Class A common stock will have one vote per share and the rights of the holders of all outstanding common stock will be identical.

  • (2) Colin Powell, Trustee of The 2016 CLP 4-Year GRAT u/a dtd 10/16/2016. By virtue of the relationship Mr. Powell has with the Trust, Mr. Powell is deemed to have voting and dispositive power of these shares.

  • (3) Colin Powell, Trustee of The CLP 6-Year GRAT u/a dtd 9/28/2012. By virtue of the relationship Mr. Powell has with the Trust, Mr. Powell is deemed to have voting and dispositive power of these shares.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Powell Colin

4353 NORTH FIRST STREET SAN JOSE, CA 95134

X

Signatures /s/Shawn Soderberg, attorney-in-fact

1/22/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Bloom Energy Corporation published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 23:08:08 UTC
