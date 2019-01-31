Bloom Energy : Statement of Ownership

UNITED STATES

SCHEDULE 13G

CUSIP No. 093712107

1 Names of Reporting Persons Future Fund Board of Guardians

2 Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions) (a) o (b) o

4 Citizenship or Place of Organization Australia

Sole Voting Power 0

Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With:

Shared Voting Power 3,610,558(1)(2)

Sole Dispositive Power 0

Shared Dispositive Power 3,610,558(1)(2)

9 Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 3,610,558(1)(2)

10 Check box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) o

11 Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9) 14.8%(3)(4)

12 Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions) OO

(1) Consists of 3,610,558 shares of Class B common stock held of record by The Northern Trust Company in its capacity as custodian for Future Fund Investment Company No. 5 Pty Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Future Fund Board of Guardians.

(2) Each share of Class B common stock is convertible at any time into one share of Class A common stock. In addition, each share of Class B common stock will convert automatically into one share of Class A common stock upon any transfer, whether or not for value, which occurs after the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering, except for certain permitted transfers described in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation.

(4) Each share of Class A common stock is entitled to one vote per share, and each share of Class B common stock is entitled to ten votes per share. The percentage reported does not reflect the ten for one voting power of the Class B common stock because these shares are treated as converted into Class A common stock for the purpose of this report.

CUSIP No. 093712107

1 Names of Reporting Persons Future Fund Investment Company No.5 Pty Ltd (ACN 134 338 926)

2 Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions) (a) o (b) o

4 Citizenship or Place of Organization Australia

Sole Voting Power 0

Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With:

Shared Voting Power 3,610,558(1)(2)

Sole Dispositive Power 0

Shared Dispositive Power 3,610,558(1)(2)

9 Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 3,610,558(1)(2)

10 Check box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) o

11 Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9) 14.8%(3)(4)

12 Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions) CO

(1) Consists of 3,610,558 shares of Class B common stock held of record by The Northern Trust Company in its capacity as custodian for Future Fund Investment Company No.5 Pty Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Future Fund Board of Guardians.

(2) Each share of Class B common stock is convertible at any time into one share of Class A common stock. In addition, each share of Class B common stock will convert automatically into one share of Class A common stock upon any transfer, whether or not for value, which occurs after the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering, except for certain permitted transfers described in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation.

(4) Each share of Class A common stock is entitled to one vote per share, and each share of Class B common stock is entitled to ten votes per share. The percentage reported does not reflect the ten for one voting power of the Class B common stock because these shares are treated as converted into Class A common stock for the purpose of this report.

(a) Name of Issuer: Bloom Energy Corporation

(b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices: 1299 Orleans Drive, Sunnyvale, California 94089 Item 2.

(a) Name of Person Filing: Future Fund Board of Guardians Future Fund Investment Company No.5 Pty Ltd (ACN 134 338 926) The Reporting Persons have entered into a Joint Filing Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this statement, pursuant to which the Reporting Persons have agreed to file this statement and any amendments thereto jointly in accordance with the provisions of Rule 13d-1(k)(1) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

(b) Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence: Level 42, 120 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 300, Australia

(c) Citizenship: Australia

(d) Title and Class of Securities: Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share

(e) CUSIP No.: 093712107

Ownership

(a) Amount beneficially owned: 3,610,558

(b) Percent of class: 14.8%

(c) Number of shares as to which such person has: (i) Sole power to vote or to direct the vote: 0 (ii) Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: 3,610,558 (iii) Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 0 (iv) Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 3,610,558



Item 7.

Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on By the Parent Holding Company or Control Person.

Future Fund Investment Company No.5 Pty Ltd holds, indirectly through The Northern Trust Company, a company incorporated in the State of Illinois, in its capacity as custodian for the Reporting Person, the ownership interest reported herein in Bloom Energy Corporation.

By virtue of Future Fund Board of Guardians being the parent of Future Fund Investment Company No.5 Pty Ltd, Future Fund Board of Guardians may be deemed to share beneficial ownership of the shares beneficially held by Future Fund Investment Company No.5 Pty Ltd.

