Bloom Point Partners: Cannabis Invest Geneva Speakers Lineup Announced



26.09.2018 / 08:02





London and Geneva (September 26th, 2018) - Bloom Point Partners and PI Financial Corp., in association with Legal Sponsor DAC Beachcroft LLP, are pleased to announce the speakers' lineup and agenda for Switzerland's first ever cannabis investment conference, Cannabis Invest, upcoming in Geneva on October 3rd at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Speakers at the conference will comprise senior management of many of the top emerging companies in the global cannabis industry, including Brian Athaide, CEO of The Green Organic Dutchman, Marc Lustig, Chairman & CEO of CannaRoyalty, Nav Dahliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis, Sean McNulty, Senior Advisor to Canopy Rivers and many others.

Presenting companies at Cannabis Invest total over US$5 billion of market cap. The Cannabis Invest Geneva conference will provide attendees exclusive insights to the industry and access to senior management of leading companies at a crucial juncture, just two weeks before Canada is set to become the first G20 country to legalize adult-use cannabis on October 17th.

The agenda for Cannabis Invest Geneva will include:

8:30 AM - 8:55 AM Registration 8:55 AM - 9:00 AM Welcome remarks 9:00 AM - 9:20 AM Brian Athaide, CEO - TGOD 9:25 AM - 9:45 AM Marc Lustig, Chairman & CEO - CannaRoyalty 9:50 AM - 10:10 AM Bernie Hertel, VP Finance & Communications - Emerald Health 10:15 AM - 10:35 AM Scott Boyes, CEO - MPX Bioceutical 10:35 AM - 10:50 AM Coffee and refreshments break 10:50 AM - 11:10 AM Dan Kriznic, Chairman & CEO - Invictus 11:15 AM - 11:35 AM Hadley Ford, CEO - iAnthus 11:40 AM - 12:00 PM Nav Dhaliwal, CEO - Supreme Cannabis 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Buffet Lunch 12:50 PM - 1:10 PM Panel: Canada vs USA, Themes and Opportunities Jason Zandberg, Analyst - PI Financial Corp Jake Heimark, Co-Founder & CEO - PLUS Products Marc Lustig, CEO - CannaRoyalty Dan Pearlstein, VP Business Development - Canopy Rivers 1:15 PM - 1:35 PM Mark Monaghan, Director - Khiron Life Sciences 1:40 PM - 2:00 PM Sean McNulty, Advisor - Canopy Rivers 2:05 PM - 2:25 PM Ronan Levy, Chief Strategic Officer - Trait Biosciences 2:25 PM - 2:40 PM Coffee and refreshments break 2:40 PM - 3:00 PM Malay Panchal, President & CEO - Pure Global 3:05 PM - 3:25 PM Francois Ferreira, CEO - Medigrow 3:30 PM - 3:50 PM Laurent Rappaport, Co-Founder - Holyweed 3:55 PM - 4:15 PM Panel: Europe, The New Dawn Danny Fryer, Director European Operations - MPX Bioceutical Laurent Rappaport, Co-Founder - Holyweed Patrick Morton, Founder - Bloom Point Partners 4:15 PM - 5:00 PM Closing Remarks & Cocktail reception Sponsored by Khiron Life Sciences

The Cannabis Invest conferences are being held:

In London on October 2nd at the May Fair Hotel from 7:30am to 5pm

In Geneva on October 3rd at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel from 9am to 5pm

For further information and to enquire about attending, please visit our website at www.bloompoint.co.uk

About Bloom Point Partners

Bloom Point Partners is a UK based organization that supports and promotes awareness in the cannabis industry in Europe, connecting companies, policymakers, investors and other stakeholders. We invest in and support the growth of companies and assist in the responsible development of the industry.

contact: info@bloompoint.co.uk

About PI Financial Corp

PI Financial Corp. is a leading, employee-owned, Western Canadian based Investment Dealer providing a full range of investment products and services for individual, corporate and institutional investors. PI is one of Canada's top investment banks for small to mid cap Canadian companies and has expertise in the resource, technology, life sciences, alternative energy, and consumer discretionary sectors.

PI has established a leading position in the financing and development of the North American cannabis industry over the past 5 years.

About DAC Beachcroft LLP

DAC Beachcroft LLP is a leading international legal business with offices across Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The firm has established recognized leadership in several industries, including healthcare,and has taken an active role in the emerging UK/European medical cannabis industry, drawing on the knowledge, industry experience and commercial expertise of 2,400 lawyers and support colleagues.



