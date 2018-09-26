Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bloom Point Partners: Cannabis Invest Geneva Speakers Lineup Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:10am CEST

EQS Group-News: Bloom Point Partners / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bloom Point Partners: Cannabis Invest Geneva Speakers Lineup Announced

26.09.2018 / 08:02

London and Geneva (September 26th, 2018) - Bloom Point Partners and PI Financial Corp., in association with Legal Sponsor DAC Beachcroft LLP, are pleased to announce the speakers' lineup and agenda for Switzerland's first ever cannabis investment conference, Cannabis Invest, upcoming in Geneva on October 3rd at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Speakers at the conference will comprise senior management of many of the top emerging companies in the global cannabis industry, including Brian Athaide, CEO of The Green Organic Dutchman, Marc Lustig, Chairman & CEO of CannaRoyalty, Nav Dahliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis, Sean McNulty, Senior Advisor to Canopy Rivers and many others.

Presenting companies at Cannabis Invest total over US$5 billion of market cap. The Cannabis Invest Geneva conference will provide attendees exclusive insights to the industry and access to senior management of leading companies at a crucial juncture, just two weeks before Canada is set to become the first G20 country to legalize adult-use cannabis on October 17th.

The agenda for Cannabis Invest Geneva will include:

8:30 AM - 8:55 AM   Registration
8:55 AM - 9:00 AM   Welcome remarks
9:00 AM - 9:20 AM   Brian Athaide, CEO - TGOD
9:25 AM - 9:45 AM   Marc Lustig, Chairman & CEO - CannaRoyalty
9:50 AM - 10:10 AM   Bernie Hertel, VP Finance & Communications - Emerald Health
10:15 AM - 10:35 AM   Scott Boyes, CEO - MPX Bioceutical
10:35 AM - 10:50 AM   Coffee and refreshments break
10:50 AM - 11:10 AM   Dan Kriznic, Chairman & CEO - Invictus
11:15 AM - 11:35 AM   Hadley Ford, CEO - iAnthus
11:40 AM - 12:00 PM   Nav Dhaliwal, CEO - Supreme Cannabis
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM   Buffet Lunch
12:50 PM - 1:10 PM   Panel: Canada vs USA, Themes and Opportunities
Jason Zandberg, Analyst - PI Financial Corp
Jake Heimark, Co-Founder & CEO - PLUS Products
Marc Lustig, CEO - CannaRoyalty
Dan Pearlstein, VP Business Development - Canopy Rivers
1:15 PM - 1:35 PM   Mark Monaghan, Director - Khiron Life Sciences
1:40 PM - 2:00 PM   Sean McNulty, Advisor - Canopy Rivers
2:05 PM - 2:25 PM   Ronan Levy, Chief Strategic Officer - Trait Biosciences
2:25 PM - 2:40 PM   Coffee and refreshments break
2:40 PM - 3:00 PM   Malay Panchal, President & CEO - Pure Global
3:05 PM - 3:25 PM   Francois Ferreira, CEO - Medigrow
3:30 PM - 3:50 PM   Laurent Rappaport, Co-Founder - Holyweed
3:55 PM - 4:15 PM   Panel: Europe, The New Dawn
Danny Fryer, Director European Operations - MPX Bioceutical
Laurent Rappaport, Co-Founder - Holyweed
Patrick Morton, Founder - Bloom Point Partners
4:15 PM - 5:00 PM   Closing Remarks & Cocktail reception Sponsored by Khiron Life Sciences
 

 

The Cannabis Invest conferences are being held:

In London on October 2nd at the May Fair Hotel from 7:30am to 5pm

In Geneva on October 3rd at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel from 9am to 5pm

For further information and to enquire about attending, please visit our website at www.bloompoint.co.uk

 

About Bloom Point Partners

Bloom Point Partners is a UK based organization that supports and promotes awareness in the cannabis industry in Europe, connecting companies, policymakers, investors and other stakeholders. We invest in and support the growth of companies and assist in the responsible development of the industry.

contact: info@bloompoint.co.uk

 

About PI Financial Corp

PI Financial Corp. is a leading, employee-owned, Western Canadian based Investment Dealer providing a full range of investment products and services for individual, corporate and institutional investors. PI is one of Canada's top investment banks for small to mid cap Canadian companies and has expertise in the resource, technology, life sciences, alternative energy, and consumer discretionary sectors.

PI has established a leading position in the financing and development of the North American cannabis industry over the past 5 years.

 

About DAC Beachcroft LLP

DAC Beachcroft LLP is a leading international legal business with offices across Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The firm has established recognized leadership in several industries, including healthcare,and has taken an active role in the emerging UK/European medical cannabis industry, drawing on the knowledge, industry experience and commercial expertise of 2,400 lawyers and support colleagues.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Corporate News

727277  26.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=727277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:36aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Afl ctv
PU
02:36aGLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : GOR Announces Interest Rate of Debt Financing
PU
02:35aUNION BANK : Gets ‘A-‘ Rating
AQ
02:35aOANDO : Agip, Oando, NNPC Train N’Delta Contractors on Regulatory Compliance
AQ
02:35aBIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera starts patient recruitment for U.S. Phase III Trial Evaluating Ameluz(R) / BF-RhodoLED(R) for Superficial Basal Cell Carcinom
EQ
02:35aMithril Resources Limited 2018 Annual Report
AW
02:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : Derby knock out Manchester United after Carson saves Phil Jones penalty
AQ
02:33aBOOHOO : raises guidance after first-half profit jumps 22 percent
RE
02:33aMITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : MTH) 2018 Annual Report
AQ
02:32aComcast Increases Sky Stake to 36.95% After Winning Bidding War
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ST BARBARA LTD : ST BARBARA : Change of Director’s Interest Notice
2U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
3TOTAL : TOTAL : Asia's oil deficit to widen by 2025 - Total
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
5COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank mulls merger scenario with UBS - Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.