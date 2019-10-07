Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bloomfield Capital Provides $13.2 Million Senior Bridge Loan, Secured by a 20,000 SF Retail Center in Huntington Beach, CA.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomfield Capital, a national direct lender and equity investor, has announced the closing of a $13.2 million senior bridge loan on a multi-tenant retail center in Huntington Beach, CA.

The Property is located on a signalized corner along the Pacific Coast Highway, providing thoroughfare access from Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire – with an average daily traffic count of over 74,000 vehicles. The restaurants and storefronts are a popular destination for locals and visitors and are the closest walkable venue for the nearby Huntington Harbor communities, marina and public beach park.

Bloomfield’s bridge loan will fund the remaining portion of a full property renovation, finance leasing commissions, and retire the current debt.

The Sponsors have owned the property for over a decade and have built relationships with local businesses and the community. The tenancy has been fully upgraded in the past three years, and the property common areas improved.

“This transaction required an understanding of both the sponsor’s investment in the property, and its unique location.” stated Nicholas Coburn of Bloomfield Capital. “We had to move quickly to close this within the prescribed timeframe, but we liked the market and understood the time and capital the borrowers had invested in making the center a success. Community engagement by a property owner is just one of those intangibles that can make all the difference.”  Bloomfield closed the loan in less than four weeks.

About Bloomfield Capital
Bloomfield Capital is a direct lender and equity investor in commercial real estate assets nationwide. With offices in Detroit, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, and Portland, Bloomfield Capital's team draws from a broad base of commercial real estate and finance experience. The firm provides debt and equity solutions to meet the demands of time-sensitive and complex transactions. Bloomfield Capital specializes in small to medium sized financings from $2-20 million in the form of bridge loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments.

Bloomfield Capital Contact:                                        
Brent Truscott
Partner                                                                        
248-745-1700                                                                
btruscott@bloomfieldcapital.com
www.bloomfieldcapital.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pWEG S A : Third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) results disclosure calendar
PU
03:17pBLOOMIN' BRANDS : Company Profile for Bloomin' Brands, Inc.
BU
03:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Mexico City taxi drivers block traffic to protest Uber
AQ
03:15pNEUROSEARCH A/S : Update of financial calendar 2019
AQ
03:12pAMYRIS : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
PU
03:12pAPPLE : Final Cut Pro X update introduces new Metal engine for increased performance
PU
03:12pOSISKO METALS INCORPORATED : Announces the staking of additional mineral claims at pine point
PU
03:12pAPPLE : macOS Catalina is available today
PU
03:12pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Reduce Bill of Materials (BOM) in Wireless Audio Designs with Microchip's New Bluetooth® 5.0-Qualified, Dual-Mode Solutions
PU
03:11pNEUROSEARCH A/S : Result of the Extraordinary General Meeting as well as change of Executive Management, updated financial calendar and issue of warrants
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
3Oil rises with eyes on Iraq; stocks, dollar drift higher
4SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time
5GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group