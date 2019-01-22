Log in
Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors® Successfully Goes Live with Midwest Real Estate Data

01/22/2019 | 09:31am EST

LISE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors® (BNAR) has officially gone live in the Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) multiple listing service (MLS) system. BNAR members now have access to connectMLS, MRED’s property listing service powered by more than 45,000 active real estate professionals.

The launch came less than four months after the two companies announced their partnership.

“Joining MRED gives our members data in an expanded marketplace along with additional support and resources,” said BNAR President Danell Moberly. “As a practicing broker, I can’t wait to see the results and increased success in our area.”

“Everyone we worked with at MRED was helpful and kind each step of the way,” said BNAR CEO Diane Cote. “We’re extremely excited about what we’ll be able to offer our members through this partnership."

BNAR will continue to provide resources to its more than 500 real estate professionals in central Illinois’ McLean County. Founded in 1921, BNAR covers the county’s 170,000 residents in 65,000 households across 70,000 housing units.

“We’re intentional about catering our services to meet the unique needs of each Association partner,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “BNAR’s entire staff and MLS Advisory Board were incredible to work with during the entire process; this collaboration supports our mission of continually improving the data and services we provide."

MRED serves more than 45,000 brokers, agents, and appraisers across 22 counties encompassing Chicagoland and the surrounding area while providing property information on northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana.

The launch makes BNAR the fourteenth Realtor Association to obtain its MLS services from MRED. This past December, MRED also announced the Livingston County Board of Realtors® (LCBR) agreed to join MRED. LCBR’s transition is scheduled to be completed by spring.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. MRED has been named an Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for nine consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.

0_medium_BNAR-Logo.jpg
Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors.


2_medium_MRED_LOGO.png


Attachment 

Jeremy Sharp
Midwest Real Estate Data LLC
630-799-1402
jeremy.sharp@mredllc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
