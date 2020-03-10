Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation : Letter to Shareholders

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation (OTCQB: BDIC) issued the following letter to its shareholders.

Dear BDIC Shareholders;

Every New Year a company should reflect on the developments of the past year, and set ambitious goals for the coming year ahead. I am pleased to say that 2019 was a year of major growth and tremendous progress for the Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation (referred to as “the company”). We believe that the last two quarters of 2019 have uniquely positioned the Company and the brand for long-term success.

I would first like to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support of the Company. We greatly appreciate the confidence you place in BDIC's business model, management, and mission. As we move forward, I believe we will continue to capitalize on our momentum and create increased shareholder value.

We look forward to 2020 and developing more successful relationships with our distributors, shareholders, partners, and associates. BDIC is off to a strong start in 2020 as we have secured funding to enable us to purchase the best machine on the market and continue growing our territories.

In 2020 BDIC is focused on delivering the following objectives:

Increase our corporate operations and market share with an additional 10 new authorized service centers throughout the U.S.

Completing development & production of a Marijuana Ignition Interlock.

Produce & Lease 3,000 new interlocks.

Launching our Interlock Monitoring Services in Additional States within the U.S. & Canada.

Turning cash flow positive.

Generating positive reportable net income.

Seeking up to an additional $2 million in investment capital.

Introducing the market to our Alcohol Home Monitoring concept.

Yours Sincerely,

David Haridim

Chief Executive Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of mentioned company to be materially different from the statements made herein.

