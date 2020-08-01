Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 01.08.2020

Press Release
Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia
1st August 2020
Environmental Impact Assessment
TERI Study on Air Quality & Noise Level: Recording of data at already installed analysers and sample collection for monitoring of air quality and noise level are in progress.
TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: Application of bio material has been started from yesterday in the affected areas from Plastic Park side to Baghjan blowout well. Clearing of site prior to bio remediation in wetland areas and site preparations for ex/in-situ bio remediation job in affected areas are also in progress.
CSIR-NEISTSeismological Study: Seismological recording carried out by CSIR-NEIST has been completed. Data is being analysed for submission of final report. Other Geo-Physical monitoring is being continued by CSIR- NEIST.
IIT- Guwahati Study on Thermal Mapping & Sonic Measurement: Interpretation of the collected data will be carried out using specialized software at IIT Guwahati and the report will be submitted soon.
Preparation for Capping the Well
Final Preparation for Capping Operation: In view of the developments yesterday, the experts are evaluating the situation and looking at alternatives. All efforts are being taken to control the well at the earliest.
Final Preparation for Killing Operation: Well killing fluid is ready at site.
Water Deluge System: All six numbers of High Discharge CMT Water Pumps are operational at site for spraying water to the well head during the operation. Total 8 nos. of water pumps are available for filling both the water reservoirs periodically.
Relief and Rehabilitation
Survey for Damage Assessment: Survey for assessment of damage for compensation in both Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle is in progress. Number of families surveyed in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle till 31.07.2020 are 596 and 2140 respectively. Total number of families surveyed till 31.07.2020 both combined in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle is 2736.
Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.
Closure of Wells: Production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few Oil & Gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS.
Blockade at Drilling/Workover Locations: Drilling and workover operation still continue to be affected due to forceful closure of operation at few of the locations.
Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests
Due to stoppage/blockades of several producing wells, there was production loss of 652 MT of Crude Oil and 1.53 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 31-07-2020. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 19504 MT Crude oil, 46.41 MMSCM of natural gas.
Recovered Athey Wagon from Well Plinth
Strengthening Pathway to Cellar
