Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 04.08.2020

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia

4th August 2020

Environmental Impact Assessment

TERI Study on Air Quality & Noise Level : Recording of data at already installed analysers and sample collection for monitoring of air quality and noise level are in progress.

Application of bio material in farmland, backyard of villager's houses, nearby water bodies in the affected areas from Baghjan EPS side to blowout well is being carried out from 03.08.2020. Clearing of site prior to bio remediation in wetland areas and site preparations for ex/in-situ bio remediation job in affected areas are also in progress.

Seismological recording carried out by CSIR-NEIST has been completed. Geo-Physical monitoring activities carried out by CSIR- NEIST has also been completed. Data is being analysed for submission of final report.

: Seismological recording carried out by CSIR-NEIST has been completed. Geo-Physical monitoring activities carried out by CSIR- NEIST has also been completed. Data is being analysed for submission of final report. IIT- Guwahati Study on Thermal Mapping & Sonic Measurement : Interpretation of the collected data will be carried out using specialized software at IIT Guwahati and the report will be submitted soon.

Preparation for Capping the Well

Final Preparation for Capping Operation: Jobs pertaining to repair and modification of 90ft Athey Wagon like fabrication of alternate Axle, modification of Athey Wagon boom and replacement of the anchor between Athey Wagon & bulldozer are progressing under constant supervision of OIL Engineering Team and ALERT experts at OIL's Engineering Workshop. The civil works for strengthening of the pathway to the cellar at the well site are in progress. All efforts are being taken to control the well at the earliest.

Jobs pertaining to repair and modification of 90ft Athey Wagon like fabrication of alternate Axle, modification of Athey Wagon boom and replacement of the anchor between Athey Wagon & bulldozer are progressing under constant supervision of OIL Engineering Team and ALERT experts at OIL's Engineering Workshop. The civil works for strengthening of the pathway to the cellar at the well site are in progress. All efforts are being taken to control the well at the earliest.

Treatment of well killing fluid is under way.

spraying water to the well head during the operation. Water pumps at Pump Station - 1 are in operation for filling up the reservoirs periodically. As the water level of Dangori River is receding, arrangement for resolving suction problems of the pumps are underway.

Relief and Rehabilitation

Survey for Damage Assessment : Survey for assessment of damage for compensation in both Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle is in progress. Total number of families surveyed till 03.08.2020 both combined in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle is 2736.

Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.

Closure of Wells: Production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few Oil & Gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS.

Drilling and workover operation still continue to be affected due to forceful closure of operation at few of the locations.

Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests

Due to stoppage/blockades of several producing wells, there was production loss of 652 MT of Crude Oil and 1.53 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 03-08-2020. Cumulative production loss since 27 th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 21460 MT Crude oil, 51.00 MMSCM of natural gas.

