Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 06.07.2020

07/06/2020 | 09:39am EDT

Press Release

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia

06 July 2020

Environmental Impact Assessment

  • Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM is in progress. Air monitoring was carried out at Baghjan and Guijan sides and noise monitoring was carried out at Guijan side.

  • TERI Study on Air Quality & Noise Level: Sample collection for monitoring of air quality and noise level is in progress for analysis. Recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress.

  • TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: Debris clearance as a part of site preparation for bio remediation job is being carried out along the roadside from the blow out well towards Maguri Beel.

  • CSIR-NEIST Seismological Study: Recording is in progress in the vicinity of Baghjan-5 well. Currently, 5 sets of sensors including an accelerometer are recording data.

Preparation for Capping the Well

  • Debris Removal: The bulldozer that got stuck near the wellhead was retrieved successfully today. The bulldozer was pulled out using second bulldozer assisted by OIL owned Pipelayer.

  • Deluge Water Supply: All arrangement for deluge water supply completed. OIL CMT pump is ready with suction and delivery. All three ONGC CMT high discharge water pumps are ready for delivery.

  • Transferring equipment/material to the site: Equipment and materials are being transferred depending on requirement and site condition.

  • Civil work at Site: Civil works are continuously being carried out for regular maintenance and specific requirement.

  • Servicing of Equipment at OIL's CMT Yard/ Engineering Workshop: Based on the requirement at site, repairing and servicing of equipment are in progress.

Relief and Rehabilitation

  • Surveys for Assessment of damage for compensation by the committee constituted by District Administration are in progress. Survey for total of 905 families in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle conducted till date.

Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests

  • Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 44 MT of Crude Oil and 0.13 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 05-07-2020. Operations were disrupted in 03 Oil wells & 01 gas well. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 9156 MT Crude oil, 11.84 MMSCM of natural gas.

************************

Bulldozer retrieval in progress

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:38:01 UTC

