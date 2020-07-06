Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 06.07.2020

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia

06 July 2020

Environmental Impact Assessment

 Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM is in progress. Air monitoring was carried out at Baghjan and Guijan sides and noise monitoring was carried out at Guijan side.

 TERI Study on Air Quality & Noise Level: Sample collection for monitoring of air quality and noise level is in progress for analysis. Recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress.

 TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: Debris clearance as a part of site preparation for bio remediation job is being carried out along the roadside from the blow out well towards Maguri Beel.