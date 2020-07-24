Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 24.07.2020

Press Release
Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia
24 July 2020
Environmental Impact Assessment
-
Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: Environment Monitoring by M/s ERM has been completed prior to Capping of well. Post monitoring of the well will be carried out after capping of the well.
-
TERI Study on Air Quality & Noise Level: Recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress. Sample collection for monitoring of air quality and noise level for analysis is also being carried out.
-
TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: Site preparation prior to bio remediation job in high land areas along the roadside from Kaliapani Bridge to Baghjan village is in progress.
-
CSIR-NEISTSeismological Study: Seismological recording in the vicinity of Baghajan Blowout Well by CSIR-NEIST has been completed. Data is being analyzed for submission of final report. Other Geo-Physical monitoring is being continued by CSIR- NEIST.
-
IIT- Guwahati Study on Thermal Mapping & Sonic Measurement: Data collections by IIT-G Team for thermal imaging and sound measurement at required areas have been completed. Interpretation of the data will be carried out using specialized software at IIT Guwahati and the report will be submitted soon.
Preparation for Capping the Well
-
Excavation of Ramps and Cellar: Completed.
-
Opening of Well Head Flange: Completed
-
Injured Alert Experts: The experts from Alert who sustained minor burn injury are recovering well and are under constant supervision of OIL doctors.
-
Final Preparation for Capping Operation: Old Tubing Head Spool recovered from the Well Head is now under Metallurgical Test at OIL's Workshop in order to ensure its fitness. At site, next plan of activities have been initiated since this morning. All requirements for installation of side shuttering and de-wateringof the Ramp and Cellar are in place. All necessary arrangements for capping operations are being made including the smoke stack on the 90ft Athey Wagon.
-
Final Preparation for Killing Operation after Capping of the Well: Sufficient chemicals are in place at site. Recce already carried out for Coil tubing job and BP placement after well killing operation.
-
Other Fabrication Job: Fabrication jobs as per the requirement are being carried out at site Workshop facility.
-
Water Deluge System: Five numbers of High Discharge CMT Water Pumps are in operation at site for spraying water to the well head during the operation. One CMT High Discharge pump is under servicing. Total 8 nos. of water pumps are available for filling both the water reservoirs periodically.
Relief and Rehabilitation
-
Survey for Damage Assessment: Survey for assessment of damage for compensation in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle is in progress. Total number of families surveyed till 23.07.2020 both combined in Doomdooma and Tinsukia circle is 2012.
Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.
-
Closure of Wells: Few oil/gas wells under Baghjan EPS are continued to be shut-in forced by protesters.
-
Blockade at Drilling/Workover Locations: Operation at 2 drilling locations and 3 workover locations continue to be obstructed.
Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests
-
Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 317 MT of Crude Oil and 1.15 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 23-07-2020. Operations were disrupted in 11 Oil wells & 05 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 16217 MT Crude oil, 36.32 MMSCM of natural gas.
******************************
Assembling of 90 ft Athey Wagon
Safety briefing with Logistic Team
Disclaimer
Oil India Limited published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 09:50:14 UTC