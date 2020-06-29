Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 29.06.2020

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia

29 June 2020

Environmental Impact Assessment

 CSIR-NEIST/NGRI Seismological Study: Recording in progress. Currently, 5 sets of sensors including an accelerometer are recording data.

 TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: The bioremediation job has been put on hold till the water level recedes in the earmarked sites.

 TERI Study on Air Quality & Noise Level: Samples for monitoring air quality and noise level are being collected for analysis. Recording of data at already installed meters is in progress.

 Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: Air quality and Noise level monitoring / ground water sample collection / soil sample collection were carried out in Baghjan side yesterday, while Noise level monitoring was carried out in Guijan side. Air quality monitoring couldn't be carried out in Guijan side because of waterlogging. Ecological survey carried out in Maguri Grassland area. Consultation with local ecological expert carried out at Natungaon. The study will be continued till one week beyond the date of capping the well successfully.

Preparation for Capping the Well

 Debris Removal: Debris Removal activity has been resumed, which is one of the most critical components of capping operation of the blowout well.

 Civil Work for Alternate Approach Road: Flood had severely damaged most of the connecting roads to site resulting in delay in shifting equipment/ materials to site. Repairing job of the road on Tinsukia Bypass, viz. Plastic Park-Kaliapani-Baghjan well is being carried out on war footing jointly by OIL and APWD for vehicular movement. Repairing of another road Talap-Kordoiguri-Bandarkhati-Bhaghjan EPS is also being repaired for entry into Baghjan EPS.

 Civil work at Site: Civil work for building safe walkways, passages etc. in and around the site in water submerged areas and temporary sheds for equipment etc. are being carried out continuously as per requirement.