BluEarth Renewables Named One of Alberta's Top 75 Employers

02/20/2019 | 11:26am EST

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluEarth Renewables was named as one of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers, an award that recognizes employers who lead their industry in offering exceptional places to work.

BluEarth Renewables Named One of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers
BluEarth employee at Bull Creek Wind Facility in Alberta.


“We are very proud to be recognized as a top employer in Alberta,” said Grant Arnold, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have an extraordinary team powering our business who are committed to working together to leave the world a better place. It is their teamwork and passion for our business that makes BluEarth a great place to work.”

Selection for this award evaluated eight criteria including: physical workspace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

BluEarth was compared to other organizations in our field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. In this year’s competition, BluEarth was recognized for: a generous employee referral bonus, an employee RSP matching program, a share purchase plan and employee awards to recognize environmentally-friendly behaviours.

The 2019 winners were announced today in the Calgary Herald and the Edmonton Journal. The Top Employers 2019 survey was conducted by Mediacorp Canada Inc. Full editorial selection reasons can be found here.

About BluEarth Renewables

BluEarth Renewables brings together extraordinary people with the power to change the future™ by delivering renewable energy to the power grid every day. We are a leading, Canadian-based power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates wind, hydro and solar facilities across North America. Our portfolio includes 348 MW net (588 MW gross) of nameplate capacity in operation and under construction and over 1,000 MW under development. More information about BluEarth is available on our website at www.bluearthrenewables.com or follow us on twitter @BErenewables.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8635d67e-dd9e-4f6d-ad1f-ba063faa6fdc

 

For further information:
587 324 4238 or media@bluearth.ca

BluEarth Logo RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
