BluJay Solutions : Acquires Australian Customs and Forwarding Technology Provider Expedient Software

BluJay Solutions, a global provider of supply chain applications, networks, and data solutions, today announced it has acquired Expedient Software. Expedient is a leading provider of customs and forwarding software for the logistics market in Australia and New Zealand. With the acquisition, BluJay broadens its customs and forwarding technology offerings, along with its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We continue to strategically invest in technologies that enable frictionless supply chains for our customers. As a major player in the Australian customs and forwarding market, Expedient brings highly complementary technology to BluJay’s portfolio, along with a knowledgeable team to bolster our presence and expertise in the Asia-Pacific market,” said Andrew Kirkwood, CEO of BluJay Solutions. “We are delighted to welcome Expedient Software’s team and customer base to BluJay.”

Scott Craven, Expedient Software’s Managing Director adds, “As part of BluJay, we will continue to provide efficient software for our customers while gaining the strength of a global company. Our customers will benefit from an expanded footprint in Australia, New Zealand, and throughout the region, plus world-class support and infrastructure community, to best serve their needs. We are excited about the future with BluJay.”

Expedient is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and counts among its customers many of the top couriers, multi-national logistics companies, and mid-market freight forwarders in the region. Day-to-day, customers will experience no changes. The company will integrate with the global BluJay team, which has Asia-Pacific offices in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and India.

“This region, Australia and New Zealand in particular, represents a significant market for global trade,” said Doug Surrett, Chief Strategy Officer at BluJay Solutions. “Joining forces with Expedient not only expands our customs connectivity in these countries but also demonstrates our commitment to serving multi-national companies and domestic forwarders in this region.”

Expedient Software has been in operation for 30 years. The company was the first logistics software supplier in Australia to provide a cloud-based solution. Expedient offers several modules including customs clearance and forwarding software, with transport and container management, workflow, and track and trace functionality.

