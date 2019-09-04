Blue Apron Expands Leadership Team with Key Executive Hires

Meredith Deutsch Appointed General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; Julie Betancur Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Meredith Deutsch as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and Julie Betancur as Chief Human Resources Officer. Deutsch and Betancur will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski with effective start dates of September 9 and September 10, respectively.

“We are thrilled to be bringing on two incredibly talented, seasoned executives who will be instrumental to our organization as we execute on our recently announced strategy to return the company to year-over-year quarterly growth in 2020,” Kozlowski said. “Both Meredith and Julie bring unique perspectives and extensive expertise in their respective fields, and I’m confident that they will make an immediate positive impact on our teams, ultimately helping us deliver increased value to our customers and shareholders.”

As General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Deutsch will oversee all of the company’s legal and regulatory affairs. Deutsch joins Blue Apron with more than 18 years of experience as both a public company General Counsel and a senior corporate lawyer at large international law firms. Deutsch spent three years as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Morgans Hotel Group Co., a global hospitality company, and she previously served as a consultant and Acting General Counsel to KIT digital, Inc. Deutsch spent the first 12 years of her law career in the capital markets practice at Jones Day. Most recently, she was Special Counsel in the corporate department of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver and Jacobson, LLP.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Betancur will oversee Blue Apron’s human resources function, playing a strategic role in attracting, developing and retaining a high-performing and diverse workforce and aligning the organization to its growth strategy. Betancur brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources from top tier management consulting companies such as Accenture and G100 Companies as well as technology companies including Redcats USA and Jump Ramp Games, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

Deutsch earned her Juris Doctor from Cornell Law School, cum laude, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Pennsylvania.

Betancur received a Bachelor of Arts and graduated magna cum laude in Psychology from Cornell University.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Blue Apron has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes; the continued service and availability of key personnel; the company’s anticipated growth strategies, including its decision to prioritize its core direct-to-consumer business and certain customer segments within the direct-to-consumer business; the company’s ability to achieve year-over-year quarterly customer and revenue growth in 2020; the company’s ability to execute on its strategic growth plan and to deliver increased value to its customers and shareholders; its ability to cost-effectively attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase the number of customers it serves; other anticipated trends and challenges in its business; and other risks more fully described in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 6, 2019, and in other filings that the company may make with the SEC in the future. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. The Company has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the Company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

