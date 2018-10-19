Log in
Blue Apron : at the 11th Annual New York City Wine & Food Festival Grand Tasting

10/19/2018 | 07:03pm CEST

We were proud to introduce 'Blue York City' during the Grand Tasting of the 11th Annual New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF). Our 'city' was a culinary experience that paid tribute to the unique flavors of iconic New York City neighborhoods, a constant source of inspiration for our chefs. See below for highlights from the event including our recipes!

Fresh yuzuade, a Japanese citrus version of lemonade, was served in our St. Marks Place booth

Chef John, Director of Culinary, shares our Fontina & Ricotta Calzones.

Chef Lisa serves samples of our Pork Chorizo Tacos.

Attendees could take home their favorite enamel food pins!

Selfies could be printed on-site using #blueapronwff

Pictured above: Long-time Blue Apron customers Rochellie and Carlos with Chef John. These two have been cooking with us since 2014 and we were honored to host them for the afternoon!

Disclaimer

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 17:02:01 UTC
