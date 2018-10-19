Blue Apron : at the 11th Annual New York City Wine & Food Festival Grand Tasting

We were proud to introduce 'Blue York City' during the Grand Tasting of the 11th Annual New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF). Our 'city' was a culinary experience that paid tribute to the unique flavors of iconic New York City neighborhoods, a constant source of inspiration for our chefs. See below for highlights from the event including our recipes!

Fresh yuzuade, a Japanese citrus version of lemonade, was served in our St. Marks Place booth

Chef John, Director of Culinary, shares our Fontina & Ricotta Calzones.

Chef Lisa serves samples of our Pork Chorizo Tacos.

Attendees could take home their favorite enamel food pins!

Selfies could be printed on-site using #blueapronwff

Pictured above: Long-time Blue Apron customers Rochellie and Carlos with Chef John. These two have been cooking with us since 2014 and we were honored to host them for the afternoon!