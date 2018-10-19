Blue Apron : at the 11th Annual New York City Wine & Food Festival Grand Tasting
10/19/2018 | 07:03pm CEST
We were proud to introduce 'Blue York City' during the Grand Tasting of the 11th Annual New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF). Our 'city' was a culinary experience that paid tribute to the unique flavors of iconic New York City neighborhoods, a constant source of inspiration for our chefs. See below for highlights from the event including our recipes!
