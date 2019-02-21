Blue Danube Systems : Coherent Massive MIMO Delivers Industry's Highest Capacity Gains in Multiple Commercial Networks

Blue
Danube Systems, a provider of intelligent wireless access solutions
that help mobile operators address the challenge of explosive data
growth, is today announcing significant results from multiple new FDD
deployments in commercial networks with live traffic. These multi-unit
installations show more than 2.5 times higher cellular capacity and
significantly increased user throughputs for both legacy LTE terminals
as well as new generation smartphones.
Blue Danube’s BeamCraft™ 500 antennas were deployed in 4G LTE networks
in dense urban megacities and other areas with high traffic load nearing
full bandwidth utilization. The systems exploited intelligent
analytics-based multi-site optimization, and the performance was
measured directly from the operators’ network performance management
systems. The results exhibit increasing gains with the number of units
deployed and highlight the benefits of multi-site optimization and
coordination. Consistent performance improvements were observed across
all multi-site deployments where BeamCraft units faced each other and
intercell coordination can be fully exploited, with capacity gains
reaching and exceeding 2.5X over the whole cluster. In addition, the
Blue Danube deployments increased average user download speeds and
extended 4G LTE service to previously underserved areas, providing
improved indoor coverage to high demand location including hospitals,
mass transit terminals and high-rise buildings with vertical beamforming.
Blue Danube’s unique Coherent Massive MIMO system has been deployed by
five 4G LTE operators worldwide and has been in commercial network
operation in North America since 2016 serving thousands of users and
carrying hundreds of gigabytes of data traffic daily. In addition to
solving capacity challenges in today’s 4G LTE networks, Blue Danube’s
products are fully compatible and software upgradable to support 5G NR.
The company is extending the technology capability to support TDD bands,
starting with 2.5 and 3.5 GHz frequencies, and enable FD-MIMO operation
in future products.
“These results re-enforce why Blue Danube remains a Massive MIMO vendor
to be watched,” said Daryl Schoolar, Practice Leader at Ovum. “FDD
spectrum bands remain the primary spectrum bands in use today. The
ability to add more capacity to those bands is of utmost importance to
mobile operators.”
“Today’s results clearly showcase the unmatched performance of our
Coherent Massive MIMO technology,” said Mark Pinto, President and CEO of
Blue Danube Systems. “There are no other solutions available in the
market with the same level of performance in live commercial operation.
The flexibility of our solution enables unique capabilities from
vertical beamforming to on-demand capacity with dynamic time-of-day
beamforming. We have proven our technology for FDD mode and are now
expanding our capability to TDD as well as higher frequency bands.”
Blue Danube is participating at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona,
Spain, February 25-28. Blue Danube can be found in Hall 2, hospitality
stand 2M63.
About Blue Danube Systems
Blue Danube Systems designs intelligent wireless solutions for mobile
communication providers and other applications. Our portfolio of active
antenna array products is based on an innovative technology that assures
RF coherency at any frequency and form factor. The solutions are
implemented on a cost-effective and flexible hardware architecture with
software enabling highly accurate and agile beamforming. Combined with
cloud-based AI/ML algorithms for network optimization, our Massive MIMO
solutions enable a significant increase in capacity on today’s cellular
networks and smartphones while being fully extensible to future 5G
networks. Blue Danube Systems is a privately held start-up backed by
Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake along with other investors including
AT&T. For more information, please visit www.bluedanube.com
