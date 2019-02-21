Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blue Danube Systems : Coherent Massive MIMO Delivers Industry's Highest Capacity Gains in Multiple Commercial Networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 06:01pm EST

  • First FDD Massive MIMO solution to deliver 2.5X capacity increase in live, highly loaded LTE networks.
  • First in the industry to demonstrate vertical beamforming to improve indoor coverage in high-rise buildings.
  • Expands technology capability to TDD LTE, starting with 2.5 and 3.5 GHz bands.

Blue Danube Systems, a provider of intelligent wireless access solutions that help mobile operators address the challenge of explosive data growth, is today announcing significant results from multiple new FDD deployments in commercial networks with live traffic. These multi-unit installations show more than 2.5 times higher cellular capacity and significantly increased user throughputs for both legacy LTE terminals as well as new generation smartphones.

Blue Danube’s BeamCraft™ 500 antennas were deployed in 4G LTE networks in dense urban megacities and other areas with high traffic load nearing full bandwidth utilization. The systems exploited intelligent analytics-based multi-site optimization, and the performance was measured directly from the operators’ network performance management systems. The results exhibit increasing gains with the number of units deployed and highlight the benefits of multi-site optimization and coordination. Consistent performance improvements were observed across all multi-site deployments where BeamCraft units faced each other and intercell coordination can be fully exploited, with capacity gains reaching and exceeding 2.5X over the whole cluster. In addition, the Blue Danube deployments increased average user download speeds and extended 4G LTE service to previously underserved areas, providing improved indoor coverage to high demand location including hospitals, mass transit terminals and high-rise buildings with vertical beamforming.

Blue Danube’s unique Coherent Massive MIMO system has been deployed by five 4G LTE operators worldwide and has been in commercial network operation in North America since 2016 serving thousands of users and carrying hundreds of gigabytes of data traffic daily. In addition to solving capacity challenges in today’s 4G LTE networks, Blue Danube’s products are fully compatible and software upgradable to support 5G NR. The company is extending the technology capability to support TDD bands, starting with 2.5 and 3.5 GHz frequencies, and enable FD-MIMO operation in future products.

“These results re-enforce why Blue Danube remains a Massive MIMO vendor to be watched,” said Daryl Schoolar, Practice Leader at Ovum. “FDD spectrum bands remain the primary spectrum bands in use today. The ability to add more capacity to those bands is of utmost importance to mobile operators.”

“Today’s results clearly showcase the unmatched performance of our Coherent Massive MIMO technology,” said Mark Pinto, President and CEO of Blue Danube Systems. “There are no other solutions available in the market with the same level of performance in live commercial operation. The flexibility of our solution enables unique capabilities from vertical beamforming to on-demand capacity with dynamic time-of-day beamforming. We have proven our technology for FDD mode and are now expanding our capability to TDD as well as higher frequency bands.”

Blue Danube is participating at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25-28. Blue Danube can be found in Hall 2, hospitality stand 2M63.

About Blue Danube Systems

Blue Danube Systems designs intelligent wireless solutions for mobile communication providers and other applications. Our portfolio of active antenna array products is based on an innovative technology that assures RF coherency at any frequency and form factor. The solutions are implemented on a cost-effective and flexible hardware architecture with software enabling highly accurate and agile beamforming. Combined with cloud-based AI/ML algorithms for network optimization, our Massive MIMO solutions enable a significant increase in capacity on today’s cellular networks and smartphones while being fully extensible to future 5G networks. Blue Danube Systems is a privately held start-up backed by Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake along with other investors including AT&T. For more information, please visit www.bluedanube.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTED BY : Simon john r
PU
06:20pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTED BY : Thomason david s.
PU
06:19pDIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:19pBLUEBIRD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:18pWESDOME GOLD MINES : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
AQ
06:18pENERFLEX : Announces Record Bookings and Backlog with Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend
AQ
06:17pCHESAPEAKE LODGING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:17pNEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:16pSNC LAVALIN : Three instances when SNC-case was discussed with Wilson-Raybould, clerk says
AQ
06:16pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. – ARLO
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGENCO LTD : ENGENCO : Investor Presentation - February 2019
2ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : Danish Business Authority.
3GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP., INC. : German American Bancorp, Inc. and Citizens First Corporation Announce Definit..
4BLUE DANUBE SYSTEMS : Coherent Massive MIMO Delivers Industry's Highest Capacity Gains in Multiple Commerci..
5WAYLAND GROUP CORP : WAYLAND : Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.