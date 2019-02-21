Blue Danube Systems : Enhances BeamPlanner™ Software Including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Capabilities

Blue
Danube Systems, a provider of intelligent wireless access solutions
that help mobile operators address the challenge of explosive data
growth, is today announcing new capabilities into its BeamPlanner™ cloud
software suite. BeamPlanner is the world’s first network planning and
optimization tool for beamforming antenna systems. With the new and
enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)
functionalities, BeamPlanner becomes the automated platform for
network-wide operation of Blue Danube’s Coherent Massive MIMO systems.
BeamPlanner utilizes an intelligent analytics-based, data-driven
multi-site optimization engine that now has been enhanced with 3D ray
tracing capabilities for improved prediction results accuracy. The
simulation platform provides actionable beamforming recommendations and
expected capacity results matching the real-world performance results
validated through drive tests, network statistics data and standard key
performance indicators (KPIs). In addition, terrain elevation and
building data models have been updated that, together with 3D channel
models, enable even more accurate performance prediction. This is also
true in vertical domains accounting for high rise buildings and other
tall structures in dense urban city environments.
Together with Blue Danube’s BeamCraft Coherent Massive MIMO systems,
BeamPlanner enables radio networks to dynamically adapt to changes in
traffic patterns. This intelligence combines data from different sources
and can be integrated into an operators’ network management systems to
enable RF function virtualization and dynamic beam steering to adapt to
changes in user traffic distribution, minimize interference and improve
signal quality where it is needed most at any given time. All data are
fed into a deep neural network that continuously optimizes beam patterns
based on estimated user locations, traffic demand, interference and
predicted performance. Reinforcement learning algorithms are implemented
to enable a cycle of continuous improvement based on observations of and
adaptation to live network conditions. Other AI/ML algorithms include
pattern recognition for predicting user behavior and traffic hotspots.
BeamPlanner and BeamCraft also enable vertical beamforming to address
coverage issues common in high-rise buildings. The versatile solution
can create arbitrary beam shapes from vertical wide beam to cover a tall
building or sharp pencil beams to only focus on users in certain floors.
Controlling beam power and shape allow signal to reach users behind
thick walls without resulting in excess interference in the surrounding
area. In this way BeamPlanner enables the kind of agile
multi-dimensional radio operation that can be utilized to maximize user
experience at special events or provide capacity based on time-of-day
movement of mobile users.
“Operators need tools for large scale deployment and operation of
massive MIMO antenna systems,” said Mihai Banu, founder and CTO of Blue
Danube Systems. “With BeamPlanner operators can predict the network
performance with high confidence and add capacity where it makes most
operational and financial sense. The new AI/ML capabilities will enable
fully automated proactive beamforming for optimized capacity and user
experience.”
Blue Danube will be demonstrating BeamPlanner and BeamCraft capabilities
at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25-28. Blue Danube
can be found in Hall 2, hospitality stand 2M63.
About Blue Danube Systems
Blue Danube Systems designs intelligent wireless solutions for mobile
communication providers and other applications. Our portfolio of active
antenna array products is based on an innovative technology that assures
RF coherency at any frequency and form factor. The solutions are
implemented on a cost-effective and flexible hardware architecture with
software enabling highly accurate and agile beamforming. Combined with
cloud-based AI/ML algorithms for network optimization, our Massive MIMO
solutions enable a significant increase in capacity on today’s cellular
networks and smartphones while being fully extensible to future 5G
networks. Blue Danube Systems is a privately held start-up backed by
Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake along with other investors including
AT&T. For more information, please visit www.bluedanube.com
