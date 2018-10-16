Blue Diamond Growers Go Live with Conversational Online Self-Service Using Astute Bot

Blue Diamond Growers recently launched a new customer self-service
chatbot on its website, www.bluediamond.com, using
AI-driven virtual agent technology from Astute. In its first month, the
new Blue Diamond bot has assisted close to 6,000 consumers in finding
answers to questions about products, coupons, recipes and more. In
addition to giving consumers the ability to self-serve, the bot deflects
high-volume, repetitive questions away from the contact center and
enables agents to focus on engaging with customers.
Blue Diamond's consumer advocate group receives a high volume of contacts
each month related to simple questions about coupons, product flavors,
allergies, ingredients, and recipes. Lisa Diehl, Blue Diamond's Consumer
Advocacy Manager, saw an opportunity to provide a quicker, easier way
for consumers to get answers to their questions. "Using the bot
simplifies the customer journey because it enables our consumers to find
answers without needing to pick up the phone," said Diehl.
Astute
Bot is an award-winning conversational self-service interface driven
by natural language processing and narrow AI. It allows consumers to
have conversations with brands to complete a variety of interactions
across many devices and channels, including web chat, messaging apps,
and voice-based virtual assistants.
Since launching the website chatbot last month, Blue Diamond has
exchanged more than 9,000 messages with consumers, delivering correct
answers with a 90% accuracy rate. As the AI continues to learn and
identify questions that don't yet have an answer, the accuracy rate will
only increase. In addition to providing conversational self-service
experiences, the bot is also surfacing valuable insights that can be
used across the organization, including by the marketing, web
development, and product teams.
"We're pleased with the chatbot's progress during its first month, and
look forward to seeing it continue to improve the customer journey,"
Diehl said. "Astute Bot is a great solution for companies that want to
leverage what artificial intelligence can do, even if they're just at
the beginning of their AI journey."
"There's nothing better than seeing our customers succeed," said Ray
Carey, Astute CEO. "Blue Diamond provides a textbook example of how to
successfully augment their current processes with always-on, always
available digital service. We're confident their approach will ensure
their continued success."
About Blue Diamond
Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000
of California’s almond growers, is the world’s leading almond marketer
and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond
industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated
to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by
providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products.
Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,500 people
throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To
learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and
follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Astute
Astute builds AI-driven software for the future of consumer engagement.
We help the world's best brands enhance engagement with their consumers
by contextually blending human and artificial intelligence. Astute's
technology enables companies to provide more efficient customer service,
protect their brands, and increase customer loyalty. Learn more at astutesolutions.com.
