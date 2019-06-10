Log in
Blue Diamond Resorts Celebrates Multiple Accolades Across Resort Portfolio

06/10/2019 | 03:52pm EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts, the Caribbean’s fastest growing resort chain, is celebrating numerous awards across multiple resort brands.

At the beginning of 2019, six Royalton Luxury Resorts together with their sister property, CHIC by Royalton, received AAA 4-Diamond Awards. Last week, Royalton Luxury Resorts won two TravelPulse Canada Readers’ Choice Awards in the categories of “Best Hotel Chain Category – All Inclusive” and “Best All-Inclusive Resorts/Chain or Group – Food and Beverage.”

Blue Diamond Resorts continues its record year of industry accreditations with multiple TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice and Certificate of Excellence awards. So far during 2019, 22 TripAdvisor® Certificates of Excellence have been awarded to properties within the Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio, nine of which are from resorts in Cuba. The news was welcomed by President of Blue Diamond Resorts, Jordi Pelfort, who commented, “We are pleased to have received 22 Certificates of Excellence, as well as the AAA 4-Diamond Awards and the Travel Pulse Canada Readers’ Choice Awards. These accolades are a reflection of guests’ experiences and the overall service one can expect when staying at a Blue Diamond Resort.”

Royalton Luxury Resorts' flagship property, Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa, has long been recognized among the best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico. In addition to the numerous awards the resort won this year, the adults-only section, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, has received the TripAdvisor® GreenLeader Platinum award. This award is given to resorts which meet certain eco-friendly requirements, including having a linen re-use plan, tracking energy usage, recycling, using energy efficient light bulbs, hosting staff education programs and having a water waste program.

About Blue Diamond Resorts
Since its inception in 2010, Blue Diamond Resorts has risen to become the Caribbean’s fastest-growing resort company with 46 properties exceeding 15,700 rooms in ten countries. Taking an innovative approach to differentiating brands under each market’s unique demands, Blue Diamond Resorts’ ever-expanding portfolio is more impressive than ever. The newest addition to the company is a boutique resort collection, Mystique Resorts, providing a personalized experience in a strikingly beautiful location like Cuba, Holbox Island and Saint Lucia. Award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts rethink the all-inclusive experience, offering signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton’s adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, offering exclusive dining and preferred accommodations with access to all services and amenities of nearby Royalton, and the stylish All-Exclusive™ CHIC by Royalton, a vibrant social vacation experience with luxury amenities and elite dining options. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril has been revived to provide an upscale and elegant naturist vacation along an exclusive shore for the ultimate private retreat. Memories Resorts & Spa is an experience designed to impress the entire family and Starfish Resorts amazing value for customers in exotic locations with comfortable accommodations.

