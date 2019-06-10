Blue Diamond Resorts Celebrates Multiple Accolades Across Resort Portfolio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts, the Caribbean’s fastest growing resort chain, is celebrating numerous awards across multiple resort brands.



At the beginning of 2019, six Royalton Luxury Resorts together with their sister property, CHIC by Royalton, received AAA 4-Diamond Awards. Last week, Royalton Luxury Resorts won two TravelPulse Canada Readers’ Choice Awards in the categories of “Best Hotel Chain Category – All Inclusive” and “Best All-Inclusive Resorts/Chain or Group – Food and Beverage.”

Blue Diamond Resorts continues its record year of industry accreditations with multiple TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice and Certificate of Excellence awards. So far during 2019, 22 TripAdvisor® Certificates of Excellence have been awarded to properties within the Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio, nine of which are from resorts in Cuba. The news was welcomed by President of Blue Diamond Resorts, Jordi Pelfort, who commented, “We are pleased to have received 22 Certificates of Excellence, as well as the AAA 4-Diamond Awards and the Travel Pulse Canada Readers’ Choice Awards. These accolades are a reflection of guests’ experiences and the overall service one can expect when staying at a Blue Diamond Resort.”

Royalton Luxury Resorts' flagship property, Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa, has long been recognized among the best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico. In addition to the numerous awards the resort won this year, the adults-only section, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, has received the TripAdvisor® GreenLeader Platinum award. This award is given to resorts which meet certain eco-friendly requirements, including having a linen re-use plan, tracking energy usage, recycling, using energy efficient light bulbs, hosting staff education programs and having a water waste program.

