Blue Federal Credit Union partners with Habitat for Humanity in Wyoming and Colorado.

11/05/2019 | 05:25pm EST

Cheyenne, WY; Fort Collins, CO; Greeley, CO; Loveland, CO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Michele Bolkovatz, Vice President of Public Relations

Blue Federal Credit Union
307-432-5402; mbolkovatz@bluefcu.com

BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION –  DOES GOOD ON THEIR ANNUAL DISCOVERY DAY (COLUMUBLUS DAY) November 5, 2019 - Blue Federal Credit Union staff took part in doing good and changing lives at their annual Discovery Day.  Blue chose a day when the Federal Reserve would be closed in observance of Columbus Day so they could close our branches and allow the staff to participate in a credit union-wide opportunity to do good and change lives.  As part of the Blue’s vision and values, Blue’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephanie Teubner, says “Doing good is our DNA, it’s the right thing to do. This year Blue’s employees will work with Habitat for Humanity in their respected locations”.  Cheyenne employees collaborated with Winter Weatherization and worked on homes in Cheyenne, WY 82001. The volunteers worked within four small city blocks. In Loveland, employees volunteered at 305 Primrose Drive and at their Restore located at 5250 N Garfield Avenue. 

“Discovery Day allows all our employees to do what we are most passionate about as a credit union, which is giving back to our members and doing good in our communities. Blue Federal Credit Union allows our employees 2 hours a month of paid volunteer time. We are taking it a step further by collaborating with another non-profit organization, Habitat for Humanity. Our goal is to make a difference on an even bigger scale as we all work together toward the same purpose of giving back and making people’s lives better”, said Melissa Hanes, Vice President of Human Resources and Learning Development.

###

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving the communities of Wyoming and Northern Colorado. Our purpose is to do good while creating a true cooperative that’s connected to and inspired by the communities we serve, committed to building lifelong relationships with our members and recognizing their loyalty, and guided by the belief that their success is ours. Please visit www.bluefcu.com for more information.

Attachment 

Michele Bolkovatz
Blue Federal Credit Union 
3074325402
mbolkovatz@bluefcu.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
