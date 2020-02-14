Blue Hat Announces Launch of "Smart Immersive Physical Education Classes" in Fujian and Guangdong, China

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced the launch of "Smart Immersive Physical Education Classes", an innovative smart product that integrates education with technology. The first iteration of the product is already in use in preschools in China's Fujian and Guangdong provinces.

Following last week's launch of "Smart Screen Immersive Education Classes", "Smart Immersive Physical Education Classes" are the latest addition to Blue Hat's range of immersive educational products that utilize AR technology to create a dynamic and engaging model for teaching in China's preschools.

Blue Hat's immersive educational products are already being used by more than 10 preschools in China's Fujian and Guangdong provinces to wide praise from parents, students and teachers.

Developed by Blue Hat's in-house team of educational experts, "Smart Immersive Physical Education Classes" integrate a projector and motion-capture system to project activities and games onto the floor of the teaching area. Students who participate in activities are required to imitate movements and react in time, while competing or coordinating with others for the best score. Data is analyzed simultaneously for each student, with feedback, including scores and suggestions for improvement, that can be reviewed by teachers and parents. All activities are carefully guided by teachers trained in the product's use.

"We believe our Smart Immersive Physical Education Classes represent the next step towards effective gamification of dynamic education for children between the ages of three and six years old," said Mr. Xiaodong Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Hat. "Blue Hat's immersive educational products reimagine how children naturally play together within a structured classroom setting, enabling parents and teachers to gain a fuller picture of a child's development. As our products continue to win praise from parents, students and teachers, we intend to pursue more partnerships with preschools in China."

