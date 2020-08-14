Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology : Announces First Half Year of 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

First Half Year of 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues decreased by 34.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to US$4.9 million .



to . Gross profit decreased by 30.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to US$3.7 million .



to . Income from operations decreased by 50.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to US$1.6 million .



to . Net income decreased by 58.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to US$1.3 million .

"The outbreak of COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020 has adversely impacted the global economy and our financial performance in the first half year was negatively affected as a result of the suspension of the entire industry. With daily life in China gradually returning to normal since April, our business related to education industry ramped up during the period," said Mr. Xiaodong Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Hat, "I'm pleased that our thriving smart education business line made a significant addition to our portfolio. 'AR Immersive Classes' ('ARIC'), integrated with physical exercises in terms of AR-based educational content and products, targets children between three and six years old. Interactive education combines teaching with entertainment, inspiring kids with imagination and critical thinking. We build Direct-to-Consumer social content marketing channels via short videos and live streaming to increase our brand awareness, and broaden our market reach. Looking forward, we intend to continue to explore both in-house development and strategic investment opportunities to strengthen our pipeline of toy and game content and maximize shareholder value."

Recent Developments

Blue Hat announced in January 2020 that its AR child abuse prevention course would be introduced in 25 preschools in Tong'an District, Xiamen City as a compulsory part of the curriculum for children before they graduate from kindergarten.



that its AR child abuse prevention course would be introduced in 25 preschools in Tong'an District, City as a compulsory part of the curriculum for children before they graduate from kindergarten. In February 2020 , Blue Hat announced a new suite of smart educational products "AR Immersive Classes" ("ARIC"), which includes "Smart Screen Immersive Education Classes", "Smart Immersive Cognitive Education Classes" and "Smart Immersive Physical Education Classes.", and upgrades System for Evaluating Developmental Progress of Preschool Students in China .



, Blue Hat announced a new suite of smart educational products "AR Immersive Classes" ("ARIC"), which includes "Smart Screen Immersive Education Classes", "Smart Immersive Cognitive Education Classes" and "Smart Immersive Physical Education Classes.", and upgrades System for Evaluating Developmental Progress of Preschool Students in . In March 2020, Blue Hat's "Interactive System Based on Light Intensity Recognition" received U.S. patent with the number US 10,512,836 B2 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.



In May 2020 , Blue Hat announced that it has signed a three-year partnership with smart education service provider, Sutesen Information Technology Ltd., to expand Blue Hat's Smart Immersive Education Classes, or ARIC, in Guangxi province, China . The partnership aims to commercially launch ARIC in up to 1,000 Guangxi preschools in three years.



, Blue Hat announced that it has signed a three-year partnership with smart education service provider, Sutesen Information Technology Ltd., to expand Blue Hat's Smart Immersive Education Classes, or ARIC, in province, . The partnership aims to commercially launch ARIC in up to 1,000 preschools in three years. In June 2020 , Blue Hat announced that it has partnered with Xiamen Xing Meng Wei Lai Culture Media Co. LTD, a leading Chinese multi-channel network and internet content development agency, to build Direct-to-Consumer social content marketing channels via short videos and live streaming.



, Blue Hat announced that it has partnered with Xiamen Xing Meng Wei Lai Culture Media Co. LTD, a leading Chinese multi-channel network and internet content development agency, to build Direct-to-Consumer social content marketing channels via short videos and live streaming. In July 2020 , Blue Hat entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with two accredited institutional investors to sell senior secured convertible notes of the Company in a private placement to the investors, in the aggregate principal amount of $3,262,000 , together with the issuance of warrants to acquire up to 784,000 ordinary shares of the Company for an aggregate cash purchase price of $2,800,000 (reflecting an original issue discount of $462,000 ).

First Half 2020 Results

Total revenues were $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 34.9%, from $7.5 million for the same period ended June 30, 2019. The overall decrease was primarily attributed to the fewer sales of interactive toys (game series) during the period, partially offset by revenue from ARIC, which was launched to the market this year.

Gross profit was $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decline of $1.6 million, or 30.8%, from $5.3 million for the same period ended June 30, 2019. Gross profit margin was 75.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 70.8% for the same period of 2019. Research and development expenses of mobile games recorded in Cost of Sales are fully amortized this February, consequently, gross profit ratio increased by 4.4%.

Operating expenses were $ 2,032,696 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $47,752, or 2.4%, from $1,984,944 for the same period ended June 30, 2019. This increase was mainly due to the increase of general and administrative expenses amounted to $221,638, offset by the decrease of selling expense of around $119,705. Fixed cost increased during the first half of 2020 mainly due to the amortization of newly incurred rental cost and software patents. Legal expenses accounted for an obvious growth of general and administrative expenses in connection with our recent financing.

Income from operations was $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 50.8%, from $3.3 million for the same period ended June 30, 2019.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $3.1 million for the same period ended June 30, 2019. or $0.04 and $0.09 per basic and diluted share respectively.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of June 30, 2020, BHAT maintained strong cash resources of cash and cash equivalents totaling $11.4 million, compared with $10.5 million by the ended of December 31, 2019.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,

December 31, ASSETS

2020

2019 CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

US$ 11,372,626



US$ 10,478,587

Accounts receivable, net



14,420,292





13,631,359

Other receivables, net



12,972,825





13,182,529

Prepayments, net



277,376





299,577

Inventories



249,563





125,264

Restricted cash



-





5,000,000

Total current assets



39,292,682





42,717,316

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



4,417,195





2,324,823

OTHER ASSETS















Prepayments



4,660,489





4,425,849

Operating lease, right-of-use asset



501,136





679,850

Intangible assets, net



6,423,487





6,758,316

Long-term investments



1,702,098





1,727,301

Deferred tax assets



188,872





182,234

Total other assets



13,476,082





13,773,550

Total assets

US$ 57,185,959



US$ 58,815,689

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term loans - banks



1,963,415





5,819,787

Current maturities of long-term loans - third

party



51,915





77,493

Accounts payable



1,420,706





293,985

Other payables and accrued liabilities



3,278,340





3,628,809

Other payables - related party



252,989





21,341

Operating lease liabilities-current



264,903





313,460

Customer deposits



3,573





-

Taxes payable



4,264,275





3,525,153

Total current liabilities



11,500,116





13,680,028



















OTHER LIABILITIES















Operating lease liability



255,190





372,051

Long-term loans - third party



-





13,328

Total other liabilities



255,190





385,379

Total liabilities



11,755,306





14,065,407



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES















Total shareholders' equity















Ordinary shares, US$0.001 par value, 50,000,000

shares authorized, 35,141,114 shares issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2020, 35,141,114 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019



35,141





35,141

Additional paid-in capital



20,771,849





20,771,849

Statutory reserves



1,289,765





1,289,765

Retained earnings



25,391,957





24,132,194

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(loss)



(2,058,059)





(1,478,667)

Total shareholders' equity



45,430,653





44,750,282

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

US$ 57,185,959



US$ 58,815,689



BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





















For the Three Months ended June 30,



2020



2019

REVENUES

US$ 2,611,204



US$ 3,176,566

Interactive toys - animation series



(148)





11,248

Interactive toys - game series



2,046,625





2,251,849

Mobile games



564,727





913,469

COST OF REVENUES



(634,473)





(953,732)

GROSS PROFIT



1,976,731





2,222,834

OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling



(117,549)





(207,263)

General and administrative



(1,057,108)





(650,605)

Research and development



(69,128)





(96,148)

Total operating expenses



(1,243,785)





(954,016)

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



732,946





1,268,818

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest income



107,507





32

Interest expense



(51,053)





(18,759)

Other finance expenses



47,581





(724)

Other (expense) income, net



2,328





(105,621)

Total other income, net



106,363





(125,072)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



839,309





1,143,746

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



(338,919)





(55,447)

NET INCOME



500,390





1,088,299

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)















Foreign currency translation adjustment



25,968





31,760

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

US$ 526,358



US$ 1,120,059

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

ORDINARY SHARES















Basic and diluted



35,141,114





33,000,000

EARNINGS PER SHARE















Basic and diluted

US$ 0.01



US$ 0.03



BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





















For the Six Months ended June 30,



2020



2019

REVENUES

US$ 4,854,862



US$ 7,453,379

Interactive toys - animation series



54





89,391

Interactive toys - game series



3,701,861





6,116,883

Mobile games



1,152,947





1,247,105

COST OF REVENUES



(1,203,962)





(2,176,756)

GROSS PROFIT



3,650,900





5,276,623



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling



(290,699)





(410,404)

General and administrative



(1,596,818)





(1,375,180)

Research and development



(145,179)





(199,360)

Total operating expenses



(2,032,696)





(1,984,944)

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



1,618,204





3,291,679



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest income



107,884





502

Interest expense



(123,660)





(65,507)

Other finance expenses



(10,168)





(1,881)

Other (expense) income, net



20,862





(3,230)

Total other income, net



(5,082)





(70,116)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



1,613,122





3,221,563

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



(353,359)





(161,346)

NET INCOME



1,259,763





3,060,217



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(579,392)





12,269

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

US$ 680,371



US$ 3,072,486

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

ORDINARY SHARES















Basic and diluted



35,141,114





33,000,000



















EARNINGS PER SHARE















Basic and diluted

US$ 0.04



US$ 0.09



