Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blue Label Telecoms : Record demand for alternatively fuelled cars in November but overall UK market falls -1.3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 05:31am EST
  • UK new car market falls -1.3% in November with 156,621 models registered.
  • For second consecutive month, alternatively fuelled vehicles reach record market share of 10.2%.
  • Market performance year-to-date down -2.7% with 2.2 million cars registered for UK roads.

SEE CAR REGISTRATIONS BY BRAND

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE AND DATA

[Attachment]

The UK new car market fell -1.3% in November, with 156,621 models registered, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This maintains the downward trend for new car registrations throughout 2019, as multiple factors, including weak business and consumer confidence, economic uncertainty and confusion over diesel and clean air zones, combined to affect demand.

In November, the decline was driven primarily by weak private demand, registrations down -6.1%, while the business market also fell, down -3.2%, but fleet registrations fared better, up 2.8%. For the second consecutive month, total alternatively fuelled vehicle (AFV) registrations reached a record market share, with more than one in 10 cars joining UK roads either hybrid, plug-in hybrid or pure electric - equivalent to 16,052 cars.

[Attachment]

Demand for the latest battery electric cars surged by 228.8%, with 4,652 registered, while the markets for plug-in hybrids and hybrids also rose by 34.8% and 15.0% respectively. Elsewhere, petrol grew 2.0%, taking the lion's share of all registrations (62.2%), as diesel fell -27.2%. Year-to-date, the overall UK new car market is down -2.7%, with 2.2 million cars registered, in line with current industry forecasts.

[Attachment]

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

These are challenging times for the UK new car market, with another fall in November reflecting the current climate of uncertainty. It's good news, however, to see registrations of electrified cars surging again, and 2020 will see manufacturers introduce plenty of new, exciting models to give buyers even more choice.

Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go for these vehicles to become mainstream and, to grow uptake further, we need fiscal incentives, investment in charging infrastructure and a more confident consumer.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

SMMT - Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aSCHOOL SPECIALTY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBLOOM ENERGY CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aSTONEMOR PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB : is Making Spirits Bright with the Hottest Holiday Gifts at an Unbeatable Value
BU
06:02aMEDRISK : 's 2019 Industry Trend Report on Physical Medicine in Workers' Compensation Points to a Need for Careful Management
BU
06:01aPIVOT PHARMACEUTICALS : re-brands as BetterLife Pharma Inc
AQ
06:01aDIXIE BRANDS' : Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Secures Patent for Scientific Breakthrough in Cannabinoid Delivery
AQ
06:01aZWIE : Zwipe announced rights issue and published prospectus
AQ
06:01aAVICANNA : Receives DTC Eligibility for Common Shares on OTCQX
AQ
06:01aMICROSOFT : KPMG expects to invest US$5 billion in digital strategy and expand Microsoft alliance to accelerate professional services transformation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
3Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4Moncler shares jump after report of Kering interest
5Oil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group