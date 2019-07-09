Blue Matador Closes $3.1 Million in Seed Funding to Transform Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring 

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Matador , founded in 2016 to help DevOps teams automate their Cloud infrastructure monitoring, announced the closing of $3.1 million in Seed funding Led by Peterson Ventures, with participation from new investors Prelude Venture Fund, SaaS Ventures, and Forward Venture Capital along with existing investors Trilogy Partners and Cobre Capital, the funding will accelerate Blue Matador’s momentum in monitoring Cloud infrastructure for Agile DevOps teams focused on driving innovation in their organization. More than 20 recognized enterprise brands already use Blue Matador to monitor their infrastructure at scale, including NIKE, Deloitte, and Vivint Smart Home.



Today more than ever, technology companies need to rapidly release new product features to remain competitive. But each code release increases the likelihood that a bug will be introduced or a service will be misconfigured, causing product downtime, potentially costing companies millions of dollars. For DevOps teams, setting up and maintaining proper monitoring and alerting to identify these issues requires significant time and toil with traditional monitoring tools. Blue Matador is the first product that automatically sets up and maintains alerts via machine learning, freeing up tech teams to focus on delivering new features to their customers instead of sinking time into configuring and maintaining a monitoring tool.

“With the recent advancements in machine learning, why does setting up and maintaining comprehensive Cloud monitoring and alerting remain such a manual and tedious process? This was the question I asked myself after spending over a decade as a DevOps engineer working for several high-growth companies,” said Matthew Barlocker, founder and CEO of Blue Matador. “Blue Matador was founded to completely eliminate the need to manually configure monitoring alerts or stare mindlessly at graphs and dashboards. It automatically identifies all Cloud resources and sets up hundreds of dynamic alerts out-of-the-box, saving DevOps teams time, while enabling them to focus on the rapid deployment of new features that improve their customer’s experience.”

With a team composed of DevOps engineers with deep experience in Cloud computing, Blue Matador is becoming an indispensable tool for tech teams by providing an automated solution to discover critical adverse events in their infrastructures. Where other monitoring tools require manual configuration and constant maintenance, Blue Matador is the only monitoring tool that automatically sets up and dynamically maintains hundreds of alerts out-of-the-box.

“The proliferation of Cloud services has enabled developers to rapidly develop and deploy new features, but this often comes at the cost of system stability,” said Randall Lloyd, Partner at Peterson Ventures. “Fast moving, agile teams just don’t have time or capacity to invest time into configuring and maintaining a monitoring tool to ensure that their systems are healthy. Blue Matador has succeeded in not only building a solution that addresses this pain, but an expert team that is intimately familiar with these challenges. We are excited to partner with Blue Matador and support their continued growth.”

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Utah, Blue Matador was founded by former DevOps engineers to provide automated monitoring tools for a variety of cloud services, including AWS, Kubernetes, Windows, and Linux. Major brands including NIKE, Deloitte, and Vivint Smart Homes rely on Blue Matador to proactively monitor key events without any configuration required, enabling time-strapped DevOps teams to focus their energy on delivering new features to their customers. Learn more at www.bluematador.com.

