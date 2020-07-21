Log in
Blue Medora Launches observIQ

07/21/2020 | 06:01am EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- observIQ, a global leader of open source observability solutions for DevOps and ITOps, is being unveiled today. Blue Medora is launching this new brand after VMware’s acquisition of its True Visibility Suite team and products. With a specific focus on developing next-generation agent technologies, observIQ leverages over a decade of expertise in logs and metrics monitoring to emerge as a disruptor in the observability space. A key component of that strategy is observIQ’s high performance open source log agent, also being announced today.

“With log data growing exponentially, we set out to deliver a solution that radically changes how enterprise customers deal with massive amounts of machine data at cloud scale. Commercial solutions such as Splunk are too costly and inflexible, and today’s existing open source solutions don’t scale at the log agent level,” explained Bekim Protopapa, observIQ CEO. “The observIQ open source log agent extends the Elastic stack with unmatched technical performance - up to 10x faster than other leading log agents - effectively disrupting the open source logging landscape.”

observIQ’s agent is based on deep subject matter expertise established while developing and supporting Blue Medora’s BindPlane product, an IT operations data management platform that delivers a relationship-aware stream of metrics and logs in real time. “We continue to develop the BindPlane solution and are bringing our advanced log agent technology to BindPlane customers,” confirmed Mike Kelly, observIQ CTO. “Customers rely on BindPlane for mission critical infrastructure and application monitoring, and we remain committed to their success. We’re also excited to show our Blue Medora customers the incredible advancements we’ve made in log monitoring and management under the observIQ brand.”

observIQ also announced a powerful full stack SaaS log management platform built upon its high-performance log agent. Now in beta, observIQ Cloud allows customers to seamlessly monitor multi and hybrid cloud environments at enterprise scale.

To learn more about observIQ, please read Mike Kelly’s blog. Visit GitHub to download the open source log agent. To arrange a private demonstration of observIQ’s new solutions, please contact us at sales@observIQLabs.com.

About observIQ
observIQ’s mission is to build the best open source observability solutions for DevOps and ITOps. Built by engineers for engineers, observIQ has a specific focus on developing the latest next-generation agent technologies as part of its modern observability platform.

observIQ delivers scalable observability and intelligent control.
observIQ is a privately held, venture backed company, funded by Edison Partners, First Analysis, Lewis & Clark Ventures, eLab Ventures and others.

observIQ@bocacommunications.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
