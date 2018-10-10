Blue Moon Zinc : October 9, 2018Blue Moon Technical Disclosure Review

BLUE MOON TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE REVIEW

October 9, 2018 - Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSXV: MOON; US: BMOOF) (the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has provided a letter to the Company with certain deficiency comments on the NI 43-101 technical report filed on SEDAR on November 13, 2017 (refer also to October 3, 2017 Blue Moon news release). As a result, the mineral resources are not supported by a compliant NI 43-101 technical report and should not be relied upon until they can be supported by a compliant technical report. The Company is working diligently with the report authors to address the deficiencies and file an updated technical report on the Blue Moon Project.

The Company also eagerly anticipates providing an update within the next several days on the progress of its current drill program at the Blue Moon Project. The historic zinc-rich VMS deposit is being drilled for the first time in more than two decades after Blue Moon's receipt of long-term permits from Mariposa County over the summer.

About Blue Moon

The Company is currently advancing its 100%-owned Blue Moon zinc deposit which also contains copper, silver and gold. The deposit is open at depth and along strike. More information is available on the company's website(www.bluemoonmining.com). The Company plans to advance the Blue Moon Project through to feasibility, permitting and ultimately production.

For more information please contact:

Patrick McGrath, CEO 1-832-499-6009pmcgrath@bluemoonmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Resource estimates included in this news release are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions set forth in the relevant technical report and otherwise, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices for zinc, the results of future exploration, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and titles, changes in government policies regarding mining, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or businessconditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The securities referenced in this news release have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.