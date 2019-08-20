Log in
Blue Nile Announces Sean Kell as Chief Executive Officer

08/20/2019 | 08:39am EDT

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Nile, the largest online retailer of certified diamonds and fine jewelry, today announced the appointment of Sean Kell as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Kell most recently served as Chief Executive Officer at A Place for Mom, America's largest senior living referral service, where he was responsible for developing an enduring, revered and trusted brand, creating a strong culture and delivering significant business growth. He brings nearly 20 years of executive leadership in ecommerce, digital innovation, brand marketing, call center operations and product management across leading retail organizations, including Expedia, Hotels.com and Starbucks.

"Blue Nile revolutionized the consumer experience of purchasing diamonds and fine jewelry online," said Kell. "The opportunity to deepen customer relationships and offer an extraordinary experience when shopping for the most cherished moments in their lives is an honor. I am excited to join the team and amplify our strategic priorities." Kell succeeds Eric Anderson, who has served as the company's interim Chief Executive Officer since January 2019.

"As the engagement ring and fine jewelry industries continue to evolve, Sean's leadership and strategic vision will elevate Blue Nile's modern approach to becoming our customer's jeweler for life. Sean is a seasoned leader, and we are thrilled to have him as Blue Nile's next CEO," said David Humphrey, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity and a member of the Board of Directors.

Kell holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern California.

About Blue Nile, Inc.
Blue Nile, Inc. is the largest online retailer of certified diamonds and fine jewelry. The company offers a superior experience for purchasing engagement rings, wedding rings, and fine jewelry by providing expert guidance, in-depth educational materials, and unique online tools that place consumers in control of the jewelry shopping process. Blue Nile has some of the highest quality standards in the industry and offers thousands of independently-certified diamonds and fine jewelry at prices significantly below traditional retail. Blue Nile can be found online at www.bluenile.com and in its physical Showrooms in Salem, New Hampshire, Long Island, New York, Portland, Oregon, Fairfax County, Virginia, and Bellevue, Washington.

Contact: 
Taylor Peterson 
Phone: 206-336-6783 
taylor.peterson@bluenile.com

(PRNewsfoto/Blue Nile, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-nile-announces-sean-kell-as-chief-executive-officer-300904326.html

SOURCE Blue Nile, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
