Blue Ocean High School Entrepreneurship Competition Announces Launch of Program for 2018-2019 School Year

09/25/2018 | 06:01am EDT

Competition seeks young entrepreneurs from across the globe to pitch their ideas – learning more about business and Blue Ocean strategies.

Blue Ocean Student Entrepreneurs Corp. (BOSE), the organizer of the Blue Ocean Entrepreneurship Competition, the largest student-led entrepreneurial competition for high school students across the globe, today announced the launch of its program for the current school year.

Nicholas Benavides, Centennial High School Alumni & Stanford University Bachelor candidate, founded the Blue Ocean Entrepreneurship Competition with a mission to:

  • Empower and encourage high school students to learn real-life lessons on entrepreneurship
  • Provide young entrepreneurs with proven strategies and education from the world-renown books Blue Ocean Strategy and Blue Ocean Shift

The competition is now accepting applicants from high school students around the world through both its website http://blueoceancompetition.org or via text messaging. Students can enroll by texting the words “blue ocean” to (855) 700-8689. Pitches will be accepted from October 15 - December 31, 2018. Prizes range from $1,000 for first place to $500 for third. This year’s competition includes a “Peoples Choice” award of $750 for the student pitch receiving the most likes on YouTube; all winners will be announced in March of 2019.

“This competition is unique in that it is international, virtual (students submit pitches online) and student-run. We plan to attract students from every state and at least 10 countries,” said Ted Dacko, Executive Director of the program. “Pitches range from 3 to 5 minutes and will be judged by professional seasoned entrepreneurs,” Dacko added.

“There is tremendous value in public and private high schools in promoting this event,” said Arya Bhargav, student executive committee member. “There almost no effort required and the competition provides valuable educational content and experience for students. Plus, the top three schools with the most student submissions (minimum of 5) can win $1,000 in prize money,” added Hannah Ho of the executive committee. School leaders, including High School Principals, Board Members and Teachers, can visit: http://blueoceancompetition.org/schools/ to learn more.

“We are also seeking individual and corporate sponsors for the competition,” said Annie Pan, student head of fundraising. “People and companies often talk about supporting entrepreneurs. This is an easy and meaningful way for companies to support youth as they learn about entrepreneurship and how to pitch an idea.” Sponsors can visit: http://blueoceancompetition.org/sponsors/

About the Blue Ocean Student Entrepreneurs Corporation (BOSE):

A registered 501c3 nonprofit organization, BOSE was inspired by the over 3.6 million copy international bestseller, Blue Ocean Strategy, by W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne. That and Kim and Mauborgne’s recently released indispensable follow up, the #1 Wall Street Journal and NY Times bestseller, Blue Ocean Shift (Hachette) provide the roadmap, tools and practical guidance for all organizations to go beyond competing, seize new growth and create blue oceans of lucrative new market space. To learn more visit: http://blueoceancompetition.org


© Business Wire 2018
