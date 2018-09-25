Blue Ocean High School Entrepreneurship Competition Announces Launch of Program for 2018-2019 School Year

Blue Ocean Student Entrepreneurs Corp. (BOSE), the organizer of the Blue
Ocean Entrepreneurship Competition, the largest student-led
entrepreneurial competition for high school students across the globe,
today announced the launch of its program for the current school year.
Nicholas Benavides, Centennial High School Alumni & Stanford University
Bachelor candidate, founded the Blue Ocean Entrepreneurship Competition
with a mission to:
-
Empower and encourage high school students to learn real-life lessons
on entrepreneurship
-
Provide young entrepreneurs with proven strategies and education from
the world-renown books Blue Ocean Strategy and Blue Ocean Shift
The competition is now accepting applicants from high school students
around the world through both its website http://blueoceancompetition.org
or via text messaging. Students can enroll by texting the words “blue
ocean” to (855) 700-8689. Pitches will be accepted from October 15 -
December 31, 2018. Prizes range from $1,000 for first place to $500 for
third. This year’s competition includes a “Peoples Choice” award of $750
for the student pitch receiving the most likes on YouTube; all winners
will be announced in March of 2019.
“This competition is unique in that it is international, virtual
(students submit pitches online) and student-run. We plan to attract
students from every state and at least 10 countries,” said Ted
Dacko, Executive Director of the program. “Pitches range from 3 to 5
minutes and will be judged by professional seasoned entrepreneurs,”
Dacko added.
“There is tremendous value in public and private high schools in
promoting this event,” said Arya Bhargav, student executive
committee member. “There almost no effort required and the
competition provides valuable educational content and experience for
students. Plus, the top three schools with the most student
submissions (minimum of 5) can win $1,000 in prize money,” added
Hannah Ho of the executive committee. School leaders, including High
School Principals, Board Members and Teachers, can visit: http://blueoceancompetition.org/schools/
to learn more.
“We are also seeking individual and corporate sponsors for the
competition,” said Annie Pan, student head of fundraising. “People
and companies often talk about supporting entrepreneurs. This is an easy
and meaningful way for companies to support youth as they learn about
entrepreneurship and how to pitch an idea.” Sponsors can visit: http://blueoceancompetition.org/sponsors/
About the Blue Ocean Student Entrepreneurs Corporation (BOSE):
A registered 501c3 nonprofit organization, BOSE was inspired by the over
3.6 million copy international bestseller, Blue
Ocean Strategy, by W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne. That and Kim
and Mauborgne’s recently released indispensable follow up, the #1 Wall
Street Journal and NY Times bestseller, Blue
Ocean Shift (Hachette) provide the roadmap, tools and practical
guidance for all organizations to go beyond competing, seize new growth
and create blue oceans of lucrative new market space. To learn more
visit: http://blueoceancompetition.org
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005294/en/