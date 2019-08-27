Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blue Ocean Robotics : Acquires World-Leading Telepresence Robot Beam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 12:01am EDT

The Danish company Blue Ocean Robotics has acquired the robot Beam® from one of the world’s leading suppliers of telepresence robots, Silicon Valley-based Suitable Technologies, Inc.

Blue Ocean Robotics recently concluded an agreement with the American company Suitable Technologies, Inc, one of the world’s leading brands of telepresence robots, acquiring all assets and rights in the robot Beam. The final conclusion of the agreement will follow a formal approval process in the USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005485/en/

Barack Obama greets Alice Wong, founder and project coordinator of the Disability Visibility Project, via Beam during the Americans with Disabilities Act 25th anniversary reception in the Blue Room of the White House, July 20, 2015. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza).

Barack Obama greets Alice Wong, founder and project coordinator of the Disability Visibility Project, via Beam during the Americans with Disabilities Act 25th anniversary reception in the Blue Room of the White House, July 20, 2015. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza).

Beam provides authentic eye-to-eye connection instantly across distance. Via a screen, camera, and microphone placed on wheels the user physically navigates around, receiving a live video stream from the remote location. Thousands use Beams worldwide, among them Microsoft and VMWare and President Obama. It is used in many settings, from medical consultations, allowing sick children to interact with their school and friends, to industry consultancy and remote teamwork.

Blue Ocean Robotics has partnered with Suitable Technologies for 5 years. “Beam has been shown to deliver incredible value to our customers on a variety of parameters, such as reducing transportation and CO2 emissions, while also improving social relations with better, faster and more frequent communication between people,” says Claus Risager, CEO at Blue Ocean Robotics.

“The list of applications is endless. We see constantly accelerating sales which motivated us to acquire the Beam business,” says Risager. Blue Ocean Robotics develops professional service robots. Each robot is placed in its own subsidiary that handles global sales and support services. The acquisition of Beam, therefore led to the establishment of the subsidiary Beam Robots ApS.

Download images and the full version release here

About Blue Ocean Robotics
Blue Ocean Robotics develops, produces and sells professional service robots in healthcare, hospitality, construction, agriculture, and other global markets. The portfolio of robots includes brands like; UVD Robots, a mobile robot for disinfection; Beam Robots, a mobile telepresence robot for communication and PTR Robots, a mobile robot for safe patient handling and rehabilitation. Blue Ocean Robotics develops the robots from problem and idea all the way to scale up. Each robot is placed in its own subsidiary- venture company, making Blue Ocean Robotics the world’s first Robot Venture Factory. Blue Ocean Robotics has just won one of the most prestigious international awards, the IERA Award 2019.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:35aGrowth in revenue and EBITDA. EBIT affected by investments, declining advertising market as well as depreciation and amortisation. Healthy net income thanks to gains on disposals
TE
12:34aTECK RESOURCES : Reports Electrical Equipment Failure at Trail Operations
AQ
12:21aNORWAY ROYAL SALMON : Q2 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 116
AQ
12:17aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Canadian regulator summons RBC, TD Bank over malpractice charges
RE
12:17aPHOSAGRO : Russian company plans to expand range of products for Azerbaijan
AQ
12:16aZENITH ENERGY : reduces interest rate for two trade finance facilities in Azerbaijan
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:09aEISAI : Provides Tanks to Supply Clean Water to Neglected Tropical Diseases Endemic Regions in Kenya, in Collaboration With Merck
AQ
12:07aFlodraulic Optimizes Autonomous Applications with LeddarTech's LiDAR Sensors
GL
12:01aSUEZ : to propose Operations and Maintenance Contract for wastewater services in Sumgayit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
2Oklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
3BMW AG : Ferdinand Piech, architect of VW's global expansion, dies aged 82 - Bild
4ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Canadian regulator summons RBC, TD Bank over malpractice charges
5Oil rises as U.S.-China trade comments calm markets
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group