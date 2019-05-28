Log in
Blue Prism Honors Reveal Group as Key Partner at Blue Prism World Orlando

05/28/2019 | 09:56pm EDT

Reveal Group Acknowledged as America’s Leading Blue Prism Delivery & Excellence Partner

At this month’s Blue Prism World Orlando, Reveal Group were recognized for their leadership in the RPA market and were awarded ‘Americas Delivery & Excellence Partner.’ The win caps off a very strong first twelve months in the US market for Reveal Group, who were nominated for the award against more than 100 entries.

These awards cap off one of the largest RPA events of the year and highlight the “art of the possible” with Blue Prism partners like Reveal Group taking center stage for their expertise in delivering intelligent automation capabilities to digitally transform how organizations operate, compete and innovate.

Reveal Group CEO & Managing Partner, Ian Crouch, accepted the award, saying, “It is a fantastic experience to win such a prestigious award in our first year in the US and to share it with members of our leadership team. It is an accolade for everyone at Reveal Group around the world for the hard work and desire to be the best over the past five years of partnership with Blue Prism.”

“Congratulations to Reveal Group for showing us what’s possible and for making Blue Prism truly the sum of our parts,” says Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. “This community is our lifeblood, which enables us to deliver one the most versatile and successful digital workforces on the planet.”

Reveal Group’s rapidly growing team and customer base across North America are a testament to their ongoing commitment to excellence in all aspects of their Intelligent Automation services.

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group are Blue Prism specialists, having worked together since 2014. We have implemented Blue Prism for clients in more than 25 industries across North America, Europe, Australia, Africa and Asia. Our unique approach leverages our experience, IP and training to quickly build client capability and self-sufficiency. We are known for our expertise in Blue Prism's Robotic Operating Model; including CoE, Platform Architecture, Development and Delivery, Pipeline, Governance and Benefit Realization. We are proud to be a trusted partner who delivers to the highest standards and is innovative, pragmatic, cost-effective and results-focused.

www.revealgroup.com

www.blueprism.com


© Business Wire 2019
