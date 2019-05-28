Blue Prism Honors Reveal Group as Key Partner at Blue Prism World Orlando

At this month’s Blue Prism World Orlando, Reveal Group were
recognized for their leadership in the RPA market and were awarded
‘Americas Delivery & Excellence Partner.’ The win caps off a very strong
first twelve months in the US market for Reveal Group, who were
nominated for the award against more than 100 entries.
These awards cap off one of the largest RPA events of the year and
highlight the “art of the possible” with Blue Prism partners like Reveal
Group taking center stage for their expertise in delivering intelligent
automation capabilities to digitally transform how organizations
operate, compete and innovate.
Reveal Group CEO & Managing Partner, Ian Crouch, accepted the award,
saying, “It is a fantastic experience to win such a prestigious award in
our first year in the US and to share it with members of our leadership
team. It is an accolade for everyone at Reveal Group around the world
for the hard work and desire to be the best over the past five years of
partnership with Blue Prism.”
“Congratulations to Reveal Group for showing us what’s possible and for
making Blue Prism truly the sum of our parts,” says Linda Dotts, SVP
Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. “This community
is our lifeblood, which enables us to deliver one the most versatile and
successful digital workforces on the planet.”
Reveal Group’s rapidly growing team and customer base across North
America are a testament to their ongoing commitment to excellence in all
aspects of their Intelligent Automation services.
About Reveal Group
Reveal Group are Blue Prism specialists, having worked together since
2014. We have implemented Blue Prism for clients in more than 25
industries across North America, Europe, Australia, Africa and Asia. Our
unique approach leverages our experience, IP and training to quickly
build client capability and self-sufficiency. We are known for our
expertise in Blue Prism's Robotic Operating Model; including CoE,
Platform Architecture, Development and Delivery, Pipeline, Governance
and Benefit Realization. We are proud to be a trusted partner who
delivers to the highest standards and is innovative, pragmatic,
cost-effective and results-focused.
