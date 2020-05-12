Blue Prism and Pactera Announce Alliance to Bring Intelligent Automation Solutions to Asia and Oceania Based Enterprise Clients

Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - Pactera and Blue Prism (OTC Pink: BPRMF) today jointly announced an alliance via the Blue Prism Partner Engage program to bring robotic process automation (RPA) solutions to clients in the Asia and Oceania region. The two organizations have been collaborating in the implementation of RPA and intelligent automation services across a variety of industries and sectors, including banking, insurance, retail, and manufacturing. This announcement formalizes a relationship to expand the offering of digital workforce services and solutions to their clients across Asia and Oceania initially including the Greater China Region, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Blue Prism invented the term "robotic process automation" and has been a leading global RPA tool vendor for almost 20 years. Blue Prism software enables organizations to automate manual, rules-based, mission critical processes, thereby helping to reduce costs and improve accuracy through the creation of new "digital workers." Pactera, as one of the world's leading IT services and outsourcing firms, has leveraged Blue Prism technology to address a variety of client business issues and opportunities. In addition, Pactera has utilized Blue Prism in internal process improvement initiatives - building and deploying automations to improve both the productivity and quality of its own operations.

"Pactera is very pleased to enter a strategic Asia Pacific & Oceania partnership with Blue Prism, an intelligent automation industry-leader. By linking Blue Prism's industry-leading RPA solution with Pactera's broad regional presence and in-depth localized capabilities for IT and consulting, we firmly believe that the new Blue Prism - Pactera alliance will support clients' business efficiency transformations and bring new value to the marketplace," stated JinSong Li, Executive Vice President, General Manager of APAC Business Group, Pactera.​

"During the past several years, Pactera has implemented a number of key automation projects both with high-profile APAC clients and internally within our own firm. Over the course of these engagements we have learned through hands-on experience that Blue Prism is a platform of choice to scale automation initiatives. The Blue Prism - Pactera alliance well positions Pactera in achieving a goal of becoming a strategic digital automation partner for our Asia Pacific clients," said Andy Fung, General Manager of Pactera Hong Kong and Program Executive of Pactera's Intelligent Automation Practice (APAC). "We believe this partnership will further align us on Go-to-Market and up-level implementation capabilities via creation of a Center of Excellence (CoE) covering the stated countries and locations; combining Pactera's local client intimacy with a robust, scalable offshore resources pool across the geographies."

"Pactera is a trusted partner for technology and system integration across all of Asia," remarked Terry Leung, Director, Strategic Alliances, North Asia for Blue Prism. "Pactera's proven ability to guide organizations through digital transformations, combined with Blue Prism's best-in-class intelligent automation platform, well positions our partnership to help clients in Asia and Oceania to realize the benefits of augmented digital workforces."

Pactera holds a leading position in APAC as an intelligent automation implementation service provider given its broad network of Asia Pacific and Oceania practitioners skilled in software robotics and automation. Pactera's locally-based teams help clients to improve their operations and navigate the challenges of the intelligent automation journey via an ideal mix of strong technical know-how and native, cultural understanding of the Asia / Oceania business environments.

"Blue Prism and Pactera share a common vision for building out the intelligent automation ecosystem in APAC and helping customers to improve operational efficiencies by automating mission critical work processes that can also be easily integrated with best-in-breed AI-enabled technologies and services," advised Gareth Lane, Head of Alliances, APAC, for Blue Prism. "This alliance is a competitive differentiator and one that will provide tremendous value to the clients we serve."

​Pactera is a Global Technology company with 29,000 employees worldwide committed to delivering Digital-themed consulting, UX interaction, IT implementation and Operations services to customers. Pactera creates business value for Fortune 2000 companies by accelerating business innovation, enabling new growth, improving operational efficiency and transforming the user experience.

Blue Prism's vision is "A Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise." The company's purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans so every enterprise can exceed business goals and drive meaningful growth. Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce automates end-to-end processes that drive digital transformation. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more or follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.​

