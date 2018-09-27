Blue Ribbon Meats partners with Niman Ranch in OH, MI and PA

Niman Ranch, the pioneering leader in natural, humanely and sustainably
raised beef, pork, and lamb, today announced a new partnership with Blue
Ribbon Meats in Northeastern Ohio. One of the largest independent
distributors of Certified Angus Beef ® brand product in the
United States, Blue Ribbon Meats will add Certified Angus Beef ®
brand Natural by Niman Ranch for the first time, in addition to Niman
Ranch Certified Humane® pork, lamb and prepared products to top chefs
and restaurants throughout Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Founded in 1948, Blue Ribbon Meats continues to set new standards in the
wholesale food industry for top choice high-quality meats. Extraordinary
customer service, custom cuts and renowned quality meats have been
traditions throughout three generations of the Radis family, along with
a committed and talented staff of professionals, executive chef,
butchers and experienced culinary team members.
“The family at Blue Ribbon Meats are part of our growing network of
family-owned premium meat purveyors who care deeply about where their
products come from. It is an important connection we all share with our
family farmers and ranchers and the livestock they raise for Niman
Ranch,” says Niman Ranch vice president of sales, Kay Cornelius. Niman
Ranch meat is third-party-certified under the Certified Humane® program
and raised by a community of more than 720 small, independent U.S.
family farmers who adhere to some of the strictest animal welfare
protocols in the industry. Niman Ranch products are all sustainably
raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones - ever.
Blue Ribbon Meats has been family owned and operated for over 70 years.
“As we continue to grow and appeal to today’s progressive chefs and
consumers, we wanted to have not only the best tasting meats, but a
sustainable product that also supports our country’s rural communities
and independent family farmers,” said David Radis, owner, Blue Ribbon
Meats.
The Niman Ranch beef program has been elevated by some of the highest
rankings in the industry for USDA choice and prime, including Certified
Angus Beef ® brand Natural by Niman Ranch. With the national average
for prime beef between .5 and 5%, Niman Ranch is consistently between
50-70%.
“We’re pleased to have Certified Angus Beef ® brand Natural by
Niman Ranch with one of our long-standing independent distributors, Blue
Ribbon Meats. Together we have created the best tasting, consistently
delicious beef in the market and made it available to the highest
quality partners,” said Clint Walenciak, director of packing for the Certified
Angus Beef ® brand. “Certified Angus Beef® brand Natural by
Niman Ranch is a welcome addition and elevates the program here in the
Upper Midwest.”
With nearly 40 years as an industry leader, Niman Ranch is a
community of more than 720 independent family farmers and ranchers who
raise livestock traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the
finest-tasting meat™. All Niman Ranch pork, beef, lamb and prepared
products are certified under the Certified Humane® program and available
nationwide at both food service and retail locations
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005938/en/