Blue Ribbon Meats partners with Niman Ranch in OH, MI and PA

Sustainable agriculture leader partners with premier Ohio distributor to introduce Certified Angus Beef® brand Natural and Certified Humane® meats for restaurants and chefs

Niman Ranch, the pioneering leader in natural, humanely and sustainably raised beef, pork, and lamb, today announced a new partnership with Blue Ribbon Meats in Northeastern Ohio. One of the largest independent distributors of Certified Angus Beef ® brand product in the United States, Blue Ribbon Meats will add Certified Angus Beef ® brand Natural by Niman Ranch for the first time, in addition to Niman Ranch Certified Humane® pork, lamb and prepared products to top chefs and restaurants throughout Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1948, Blue Ribbon Meats continues to set new standards in the wholesale food industry for top choice high-quality meats. Extraordinary customer service, custom cuts and renowned quality meats have been traditions throughout three generations of the Radis family, along with a committed and talented staff of professionals, executive chef, butchers and experienced culinary team members.

“The family at Blue Ribbon Meats are part of our growing network of family-owned premium meat purveyors who care deeply about where their products come from. It is an important connection we all share with our family farmers and ranchers and the livestock they raise for Niman Ranch,” says Niman Ranch vice president of sales, Kay Cornelius. Niman Ranch meat is third-party-certified under the Certified Humane® program and raised by a community of more than 720 small, independent U.S. family farmers who adhere to some of the strictest animal welfare protocols in the industry. Niman Ranch products are all sustainably raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones - ever.

Blue Ribbon Meats has been family owned and operated for over 70 years. “As we continue to grow and appeal to today’s progressive chefs and consumers, we wanted to have not only the best tasting meats, but a sustainable product that also supports our country’s rural communities and independent family farmers,” said David Radis, owner, Blue Ribbon Meats.

The Niman Ranch beef program has been elevated by some of the highest rankings in the industry for USDA choice and prime, including Certified Angus Beef ® brand Natural by Niman Ranch. With the national average for prime beef between .5 and 5%, Niman Ranch is consistently between 50-70%.

“We’re pleased to have Certified Angus Beef ® brand Natural by Niman Ranch with one of our long-standing independent distributors, Blue Ribbon Meats. Together we have created the best tasting, consistently delicious beef in the market and made it available to the highest quality partners,” said Clint Walenciak, director of packing for the Certified Angus Beef ® brand. “Certified Angus Beef® brand Natural by Niman Ranch is a welcome addition and elevates the program here in the Upper Midwest.”

With nearly 40 years as an industry leader, Niman Ranch is a community of more than 720 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise livestock traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the finest-tasting meat™. All Niman Ranch pork, beef, lamb and prepared products are certified under the Certified Humane® program and available nationwide at both food service and retail locations

