Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. : Announces Record Earnings for 2018

0
01/31/2019 | 05:52pm EST

LURAY, Va., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: BRBS), parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., announced today its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.  The Company reported net income of $4,572,709 for 2018, or $1.64 per common share, compared to 2017 net income of $3,350,124, or $1.22 per common share.  The Company declared a dividend of $0.14 during the fourth quarter of 2018, which is an increase of 75% compared to the 2017 fourth quarter dividend of $0.08.  The dividend yield is 3.39% based on the closing January 30, 2019 share price.

The Company experienced considerable asset growth in 2018, increasing by $115.5 million, or 27.2%, which is largely attributable to organic growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $84.1 million, or 25.4%.  Additionally, the loans held for sale portfolio increased $12.0 million, or 69.8%.   Organic deposit growth was also noteworthy for 2018, increasing by $75.7 million, or 22.3%, which included growth of $26.9 million, or 43.8% in noninterest demand deposits.  There was also a notable decline in NPAs to total loans for the year, going from 2.30% at the end of 2017 to 1.73% at the end of 2018.      










Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Year Ended




12/31/2018

12/31/2017



12/31/2018

12/31/2017

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


















Net income


$

986

286


$

4,573

3,350

Net income available to common stockholders


$

980

286


$

4,559

3,350

Earnings per Common Share


$

0.35

0.10


$

1.64

1.22

Dividend per Common Share


$

0.14

0.08


$

0.54

0.32










Key Ratios









Total stockholders' equity to assets



7.34%

8.59%



7.34%

8.59%

Common stockholders' equity to assets



7.30%

8.59%



7.30%

8.55%

Net Interest Margin (bank level)



4.05%

4.05%



4.06%

3.93%

Return on Average Assets (annualized)



0.82%

0.27%



0.95%

0.80%

Return on Average Equity (annualized)



10.37%

3.27%



12.02%

9.56%













Balance At








12/31/2018

12/31/2017





Total assets


$

539,590

424,122





Net loans held for investment


$

411,288

328,002





Deposits


$

415,027

339,290





Total stockholders' equity


$

39,620

36,442





Common stockholders' equity


$

39,407

36,242














Book value per common share


$

14.11

13.10





Tangible book value per common share


$

12.67

11.68





Number of common stock shares outstanding



2,792,885

2,765,635





Number of weighted average common shares

      Outstanding



2,779,090

2,751,503





"The Company posted record earnings in 2018 even as it invested in key strategic initiatives that will generate meaningful future returns," stated President and Chief Executive Officer Brian K. Plum.  "We successfully launched grassroots-driven Carolina State Bank, a Division of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., to serve the Triad community in North Carolina and improve our balance sheet growth and profitability opportunities in the future.  We expanded our mortgage division footprint into growing and attractive MSA's for our purchase-focused mortgage business.  We also rolled out our 1031 exchange service as an additional strategic tool to supplement an already robust core deposit growth effort."  Plum also noted during 2018 "the Company added key management employees in several areas that provide management depth, operational understanding, and a proven track record of success in growing a highly successful and robust community bank."

"Our vision remains the same as it has been," added Plum.  "We are focused on serving our customers and communities by providing responsive and comprehensive banking services that fuel quality balance sheet growth and drive noninterest income that both augments current revenues and lengthens the relationship life cycle of our banking customers."

About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a single-bank holding company headquartered in Luray, VA. Chartered in 1893 as the Page Valley Bank of Virginia, today Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. has additional branches in Charlottesville, Drakes Branch, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, McGaheysville, Shenandoah, Stuart, and also does business as Carolina State Bank in Greensboro, N.C. Additionally, the Bank has mortgage operations in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Florida. Celebrating 126 years as a locally owned, independent community bank, Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services.  Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions and legislative and regulatory policies. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this news release.

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)



(Audited)



December 31,



December 31,

ASSETS


2018



2017







Cash and due from banks

$

15,025,651


$

10,319,189







Federal funds sold


546,000



88,000







Investment securities


58,750,128



48,994,839







Loans held for sale


29,233,325



17,219,636







Loans held for investment


414,867,966



330,804,825

Allowance for loan losses


(3,579,716)



(2,802,492)







Net Loans Held for Investment


411,288,250



328,002,333







Bank premises and equipment, net


3,343,030



2,277,269

Bank owned life insurance


8,454,893



7,654,471

Goodwill


2,694,164



2,094,164

Other assets


10,254,083



7,472,489







Total Assets

$

539,589,524


$

424,122,390







LIABILITIES












Deposits

$

415,026,585


$

339,289,742

Other borrowed funds


73,100,000



36,044,626

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs


9,766,554



9,732,671

Other liabilities


2,076,643



2,613,728







Total liabilities


499,969,782



387,680,767







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Common stock and surplus


16,703,995



16,375,593

Retained earnings


23,248,341



20,190,047

Accumulated other comprehensive income


(545,638)



(323,621)

  Total Stockholders' Equity


39,406,698



36,242,019







Noncontrolling interest


213,044



199,604







  Total Equity


39,619,742



36,441,623







Total Liabilities and Equity

$

539,589,524


$

424,122,390

 

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS









(Unaudited)



(Audited)



Year



Year



Ended



Ended



December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017







Interest Income

$

22,436,561


$

18,481,157

Interest Expense


5,151,805



3,930,937







Net Interest Income


17,284,756



14,550,220







Provision For Loan Losses


1,225,000



1,095,000







Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses


16,059,756



13,455,220







Other Income


10,122,671



7,798,525

Other Expenses


20,462,573



15,846,516

Income Before Income Taxes


5,719,854



5,407,229







Income Tax Expense


1,147,145



2,057,105







Net Income


4,572,709



3,350,124

Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest


(13,440)



396

Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$

4,559,269


$

3,350,520







Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

4,559,269


$

3,350,520







Earnings per Share

$

1.64


$

1.22







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding


2,779,090



2,751,503

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-bankshares-inc-announces-record-earnings-for-2018-300787909.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
