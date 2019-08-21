Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blue Ridge Delivers Record Growth for 1ˢᵗ Half 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, provider of comprehensive, cloud-native supply chain planning solutions, announced today that it has achieved continued growth in the first half of 2019. The company delivered new-name customer growth of 20 percent and contracted revenue growth of 29 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Highlights for the first half of 2019 also include the addition of new key executives, as well as increased partnership development activities.

“Our continued focus on partnering with customers every day to solve real-world business problems has created competitive advantages for wholesale distributors and retailers as well as for Blue Ridge,” said Jim Byrnes, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge. “This year’s investments in leadership and technologies – including pre-built connectors and partnerships with companies like NetSuite – support our vision to deliver the market’s fastest time-to-value and a virtually frictionless initiation process for supply chain solutions.”

Blue Ridge Highlights from the 1st half of 2019 include:

  • Increased overall new customer additions by 20 percent and achieved contracted revenue growth of 29 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.
     
  • Achieved record-setting revenues for the 1st half of 2019, having added several marquee brands to the Company’s portfolio of cloud supply chain solutions. New customers include: Ammex Inc., Atea AS, Bob Mills Furniture, Boxercraft, Chambers & Chambers, Epic Wine & Spirits, Hillsdale Furniture, HVAC Distributors, Max Finkelstein, Packaging Wholesalers, Prime Line, TriEnda/Penda Corporation and Witmer Public Safety Group.

  • Maintained an industry-leading customer retention rate of 97 percent.

  • Achieved Oracle’s ‘Built For NetSuite’ status for Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite, a solution built using Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Computing Platform. This status makes it easier for retailers and distributors to accurately spot, plan and predict changes in customer behavior, improve service levels and assure product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus.

  • The Company added Cliff Isaacson as Executive Vice President of Product Strategy and Jeff Jenkins as Chief Revenue Officer. Cliff joined Blue Ridge as a co-founder of Prolific Virtue, where he developed a best-in-class pricing solution. Jeff joined Blue Ridge from TeamWorks, where he served as Chief Executive Officer.

  • Blue Ridge Global Vice President of Product Development Santhosh Srirambhatla was named to the 2019 Provider “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, recognized in the March issue of the publication. The award recognizes software individuals who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the significant challenges in the year ahead.

  • Conducted the Company’s second annual survey of customers and NAW SmartBrief readers to better understand their supply chain plans for continued business expansion and digitization. The results revealed that a majority of wholesale distributors cite complex demand patterns as their greatest challenge. Those results and more can be found in the 2019 State of the Wholesale Supply Chain Industry Report.

  • Held 2019 BLUEPRINT Conferences in Atlanta and Oslo, increasing attendance by 30 percent compared to the 2018 events. Wholesale and retail distribution companies learned from customer talks delivered by Breakthru Beverage, Highline Aftermarket and K. Ekrheim.

About Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com.


Media Contact:

Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing
william@backbeatmarketing.com
404.593.8320

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:10aALLIED : a Medical Cannabis Company, Colombia Production Update and Seed Evaluation and Approval
EQ
09:10aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:10aVricon partners with award-winning Apollo Mapping
GL
09:09aSTORAGECRAFT ONEXAFE TCO OUTPERFORMS MARKET'S TOP ALTERNATIVES BY 3 : 1
BU
09:09aSTRATUS VIDEO : Partners With Mobile Heartbeat To Enable Access To Interpreters On Provider Smartphones
BU
09:09aVERDANTIX : Operational Excellence Survey Reveals Spending Plans And Technology Priorities For 2020
BU
09:08aAPPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of (1) Resignation of Non-executive Director; (2) Re-designation of Director; (3) Appointment of Executive Director and Non-executive Director; and (4) Change of Chairman and Change Composition of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee
PU
09:08aAPPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of List of Directors and their Roles and Function
PU
09:08aWORLEYPARSONS : Presentation
PU
09:08aCHINA CREATIVE GLOBAL : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Information Concerning Shares Owned by A Controlling Shareholder
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
2European stocks recover before Fed minutes, Jackson Hole gathering
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
4EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : TRADING IN PANDORA A/S SHARES BY BOARD MEMBERS, EXECUTIVES AND ASSOCIATED PERSONS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group