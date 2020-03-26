Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blue Ridge ESOP Associates : Announce Investment by Existing Management and Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 08:02pm EDT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marie Minton and Greg Washburn, the current owners of Blue Ridge ESOP Associates, announced that Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, has invested in Blue Ridge ESOP Associates ("Blue Ridge" or the "Company") in partnership with the existing owners and the management team.  Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Blue Ridge is the leading provider of technology enhanced solutions and services for the administration and recordkeeping of Employee Stock Ownership Plans ("ESOPs") and associated 401(k) plans.  Blue Ridge's comprehensive service offerings and highly experienced professional administrators address the complex and mission-critical needs of ESOP businesses, which has provided the Company with an unmatched reputation as the highest quality service provider in the market. The Company serves a large and diversified client base of over 700 ESOP & 401(k) Plan Sponsors with over 175,000 total plan participants. Founded in 1988, Blue Ridge is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA and has offices throughout the country.

Marie Minton and Greg Washburn stated "We are delighted that our dedicated management team  and LLCP are taking ownership in Blue Ridge.  We have all been working with LLCP over the last several months and they have provided thoughtful insight into our professional services in a highly collaborative way.  We are excited to continue to lead the industry with best-in-class services and technology."

Tom Roback, CEO of Blue Ridge, added, "We are very excited about partnering with LLCP as Blue Ridge seeks to further strengthen its market position, product offering and fuel its next stage of growth.  LLCP has a long history of being a value-added partner to its portfolio companies and we look forward to leveraging their strategic, financial and M&A expertise."

Josh Kaufman, Managing Director at LLCP, stated, "Blue Ridge's consistent growth and sterling reputation are a testament to its unique domain expertise in the ESOP and 401(k) industry and to its specialized, comprehensive product suite. We are excited to partner with the existing owners and management team and support them in accelerating growth and enhancing the product offering."

Gentry Locke served as legal advisor to Blue Ridge and the management team. Deutsche Bank served as financial advisor to Blue Ridge.

For more information, visit BlueRidgeESOP.com and LLCP.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-esop-associates-announce-investment-by-existing-management-and-levine-leichtman-capital-partners-301030723.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge ESOP Associates


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:35pStratabound Minerals Corp. Reprices and Extends Expiry Date of Certain Warrants
NE
09:33pDUNDEE : Announces fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results
AQ
09:31pAutomotive High-performance Tires Market 2019-2023 | Benefits Of High-performance Tires to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:22pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES ANAPTYSBIO (ANAB) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
PR
09:19pSTATE STREET CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes Offering
BU
09:18pAT&T : CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southwest Agreement
PR
09:18pUK car production steady in February, down -0.8%, as sector braces for coronavirus impact
PU
09:15pBig banks reassure staff about potential job cuts
RE
09:13pJACOBS : Strengthens Financial Flexibility with Additional Liquidity Capacity
PR
09:04pAfya Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group