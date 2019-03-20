Blue Sage Capital: 2018 in Review

2018 marked the most active year in Blue Sage Capital’s 18-year history.
The execution of three portfolio company exits, two new platform
acquisitions, several tuck-in opportunities, and a number of personnel
additions and promotions during the year positions us to continue our
strong track record as patient, disciplined, top-quartile investors.
In February 2019, Blue Sage invested in All-State Industries.
Blue Sage Capital completed an investment in All-State
Industries ("All-State") in February 2019. Headquartered in Des
Moines, Iowa with six manufacturing facilities throughout the Midwest
and Texas, All-State is a leading manufacturer of non-metallic
components for OEMs across a diverse range of end markets. The company
has a demonstrated history of partnering with its customers to design
and manufacture solution-oriented products that are used for sealing,
acoustics, thermal management, motion control, instrumental panel and
impact absorption applications.
In July 2018, Blue Sage invested in Ligchine International
Corporation.
Blue Sage Capital partnered with Hanover Partners in July 2018 to invest
in Ligchine
International Corporation ("Ligchine"). With primary manufacturing
facilities in Darien, WI and an additional office in Floyds Knobs, IN,
Ligchine is a globally-recognized, leading designer, manufacturer and
marketer of laser-guided boom operated concrete screeds. The company
produces a diverse range of models under the ScreedSaver™ banner, and
Ligchine’s products provide best-in-class concrete floor flatness and
levelness results for its customers.
During the year, Blue Sage executed a transformative tuck-in
acquisition for portfolio company Timber Automation.
Timber
Automation acquired VAB
Solutions in April 2018 to boost its technology offering and add
grading scanners and other optimizers to the product portfolio. Located
in Quebec City, Canada, VAB Solutions offers a wide range of technology
solutions for lumber production lines from sawing to planing, designed
to uncover hidden value in every piece of lumber. VAB became one of the
Timber Automation divisions, which also include sawmill and log handling
equipment manufacturers.
Prior to the acquisition, VAB was a longtime partner of Timber
Automation's with an excellent reputation and solid track record. VAB
expands Timber Automation's geographic footprint and product portfolio,
offering enhanced access to technical talent through local Canadian
colleges and fostering a culture of automation and innovation.
Cobalt Environmental Solutions, a Blue Sage portfolio company, opened
two new saltwater disposal facilities.
Cobalt Environmental Solutions owns and operates energy wastewater
injection facilities in the SCOOP and STACK oil provinces. In 2018,
we opened two new greenfield facilities, Dibble and Cole, that will
meaningfully increase cash flow and geographic footprint for the
company. Future disposal operations have already been permitted for
continued expansion into 2019 and beyond.
Blue Sage exited three portfolio companies in 2018.
In May, Blue Sage closed on the sale of C&M
Conveyor, Inc. to CapitalWorks, LLC, a Cleveland-based private
equity firm. Based in Bloomington, Indiana, C&M Conveyor designs,
engineers, manufactures and services turnkey automated material handling
and conveying systems, serving as a value-added and critical partner to
its industrial and commercial customers, particularly in the corrugated
box industry.
In June, Blue Sage closed on the sale of Marine
Accessories Corporation (“MAC”) to Patrick Industries, Inc. Based in
Maryville, Tennessee, MAC is a manufacturer, distributor and aftermarket
supplier of custom tower and canvas products and other related
accessories to OEMs, dealers, retailers and distributors, as well as
direct to consumers within the marine market. Blue Sage made its initial
investment in MAC in July 2015, and during its ownership, assisted MAC
with multiple tuck-in acquisitions.
In November, Blue Sage closed on the sale of PRIMUS
Sterilizer Company, LLC to the Chalmers Group of Companies, a
privately-owned Canadian corporation headquartered in Mississauga,
Ontario. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, PRIMUS is the leading independent
manufacturer of steam sterilizers in the United States. The company’s
sterilizers can be found in premier research laboratories, hospitals and
pharmaceutical companies throughout the world.
During the year, Blue Sage welcomed three new additions to the team.
Our firm's foundation and ability to grow is predicated on attracting
and retaining the right people: people of intellect and integrity who
bring a relational approach to a transaction business and who can
embrace the goals of the team. During the year, we welcomed three new
team members, David Berry, Blake Jones and Julia Montzingo.
David
Berry joined Blue Sage in April 2018 as an Associate. Previously, he
worked as an investment professional at ITE Management, a private equity
fund based in New York City, focusing on industrial transportation
assets. Prior to ITE, David was an Investment Banking Analyst at Morgan
Stanley, specializing in transactions across the services industry. He
advised on valuation and analysis of M&A, IPOs and leveraged buyouts.
David graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science from
the Kelley School of Business in Finance and Entrepreneurship.
Blake
Jones joined Blue Sage in August 2018 as an Associate. Previously,
he worked as an Analyst in the Leveraged Finance Investment Banking
group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he structured and executed
leveraged loans and high-yield bonds for financial sponsors and
corporate clients across a variety of industries. Blake graduated with
Highest Honors from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Business
Administration degree in Finance from the Business Honors Program and a
minor in Accounting.
Julia
Montzingo joined Blue Sage in September 2018 as Administrative
Associate. Previously, she worked for TruCare Network in donor
communications and marketing. Prior to that, Julia served as an
Accounting Administrator at Hotze Runkle in Austin, Texas. She started
Fort Worth Family Swim in 2005, which is a thriving business today.
Julia graduated from Pepperdine University with a Bachelor of Arts in
International Studies and an emphasis in Political Studies.
Blue Sage Capital announced two promotions in 2018.
Jonathan
Kaskow was promoted to Vice President.
Austin
Prentice was promoted to Senior Associate.
About Blue Sage Capital
Blue
Sage Capital is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm that has
invested in profitable, growing, lower middle-market companies since
2002. Blue Sage has over $300 million of assets under management and
partners with founders, families and management teams as the first round
of institutional capital for businesses that enjoy leadership positions
in niche manufacturing, environmental solutions or specialty services
industries. Blue Sage typically invests $20 million to $40 million in
control buyout investments and recapitalizations of companies with $20
million to $125 million of revenue.
