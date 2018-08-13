Blue Shield of California : Names Don Antonucci Senior Vice President, Employer Markets

Blue Shield of California today announced Don Antonucci as the nonprofit
health plan’s senior vice president for employer markets.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005176/en/
Don Antonucci is senior vice president for employer markets at Blue Shield of California (Photo: Business Wire)
Antonucci is responsible for growing membership by ensuring that Blue
Shield is the top health plan choice for large groups, which currently
serves 2.3 million people.
“Don brings more than 20 years of health plan and technology experience
that positions him to be a trusted advisor for our plan sponsor
customers,” said Todd Walthall, Blue Shield of California’s executive
vice president of Markets. “By growing membership in this market, Don
and his team play a major role in our mission to ensure access to
high-quality health care at an affordable price.”
Before joining Blue Shield, Antonucci served as chief business
development officer at 10xHealth, a healthcare technology startup that
translates data into actionable insights focused on improving quality
and making care more affordable. He led the national market launch for
10xHealth to serve health plans and state government clients with the
company’s innovative technology. Prior to that, he was president of
Regence Blue Shield in Washington.
“I’m excited to join Blue Shield and be part of a mission-driven team
that is working to create a healthcare system that is worthy of our
family and friends, and sustainably affordable,” Antonucci said. “Blue
Shield is innovating health care delivery in so many ways, and I’m
looking forward to tapping into that energy for plan sponsors.”
About Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends
that is sustainably affordable. We are a not for profit, independent
member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with care for four
million members, 6,800 employees and more than $17 billion in annual
revenue. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield
of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision,
Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The
company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of
California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California
communities.
For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit www.news.blueshieldca.com.
Or
follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter, or Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005176/en/