Blue Shield of California : Names Don Antonucci Senior Vice President, Employer Markets

Blue Shield of California today announced Don Antonucci as the nonprofit health plan’s senior vice president for employer markets.

Antonucci is responsible for growing membership by ensuring that Blue Shield is the top health plan choice for large groups, which currently serves 2.3 million people.

“Don brings more than 20 years of health plan and technology experience that positions him to be a trusted advisor for our plan sponsor customers,” said Todd Walthall, Blue Shield of California’s executive vice president of Markets. “By growing membership in this market, Don and his team play a major role in our mission to ensure access to high-quality health care at an affordable price.”

Before joining Blue Shield, Antonucci served as chief business development officer at 10xHealth, a healthcare technology startup that translates data into actionable insights focused on improving quality and making care more affordable. He led the national market launch for 10xHealth to serve health plans and state government clients with the company’s innovative technology. Prior to that, he was president of Regence Blue Shield in Washington.

“I’m excited to join Blue Shield and be part of a mission-driven team that is working to create a healthcare system that is worthy of our family and friends, and sustainably affordable,” Antonucci said. “Blue Shield is innovating health care delivery in so many ways, and I’m looking forward to tapping into that energy for plan sponsors.”

