Blue Sky Alternative Investments : FY18 Results and Business Update

08/30/2018 | 03:37am CEST
  • Changes to business model under way, strong cost discipline introduced, improvements to corporate governance being implemented and portfolio rationalisation well progressed.
  • Commitment to focus on institutional grade assets with the ability to achieve scale and genuine competitive advantage.
  • Fee-earning assets under management ('FEAUM') of $3.4 billion, including equity and debt capital deployed of $2.8 billion at 30 June 2018.
  • Discussions progressing on key terms for a capital partnership with Oaktree Capital Management ('Oaktree').

FY18 RESULTS

  • Underlying revenue of $24.9 million, compared with $68.0 million in the financial year ended 30 June 2017
  • Underlying Net Loss After Tax of $85.6 million, compared to a $25.5 million Net Profit After Tax in FY17, impacted by:
  • Provisions against the recoverability of receivables from related parties (principally investment funds) of $31.5 million;
    • Fees repaid in relation to terminated real estate development projects of $14.7 million;
    • Write down of the carrying values of Australian real estate development platforms as a result of the termination of four projects totalling $16.4 million, and non-cash valuation adjustments to Blue Sky's carrying value of its interests in its US commercial property and student accommodation joint ventures of $5.1 million;
    • Write down of the carrying value of co-investments into investment funds of $2.6 million; and
    • Unanticipated costs in relation to staff retention, corporate and legal advice and other external service providers of $9.7 million.
  • Underlying Net Tangible Assets ('NTA') at 30 June 2018 were $152.4 million ($1.97 per share). On a pro forma basis and considering the estimated impact of new accounting standard AASB 15 from 1 July 2018, NTA is expected to reduce to $1.70 per share.
  • Cash balance of $40.0 million at 30 June 2018, with no corporate debt.

Please click here to view the full announcement.

Disclaimer

Blue Sky Alternative Investments Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 01:36:00 UTC
