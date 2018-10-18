Log in
Blue Star Adisseo : 2018-027 Announcement of Resolutions of first interiml Meeting of Shareholders for FY2018

10/18/2018 | 03:53am CEST

Stock Code: 600299

Abbr.: Adisseo

No. 2018-027

Bluestar Adisseo Company

First interim Meeting of Shareholders for FY2018

Announcement of Resolutions

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Important:

Proposal vetoed by the meeting: none

I.

Convening and Attendance of the Meeting

  • 1. Time of the meeting: 17 October 2018

  • 2. Venue of the meeting: Meeting room of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing

  • 3. Common shareholders present and preferred shareholders regaining their voting rights and their shareholding

    a.

    Number of shareholders and proxies present

    12

    b.

    Number of shares with voting rights held by shareholders present

    2,392,210,319

    c.

    Percentage of shares with voting rights held by shareholders present of all the Company's shares with voting rights

    89.1982

  • 4. Whether or not the voting method is in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company, the hosting of the meeting, etc.,

    The shareholders' meeting was convened by the board of the directors. Mr. HAO Zhigang, the chairman, hosted the meeting. On-site voting and online voting were both adopted for the meeting. The procedure of the convening and

calling complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company and other regulations.

5.

Attendance of directors, supervisors and the board secretary

a. The company has 7 current directors, among which 3 were present, [HAO

Zhigang, Michael Koenig, ZHOU Guomin and SONG Lixin were absent due to schedule conflicts];

  • b. The company has 3 current supervisors, and 1 were present [PEI Guihua and CHEN Yifu were absent due to schedule conflicts];

  • c. The board secretary was present; other senior management observed the meeting.

II. Deliberation and Passing of Proposals

  • 1. Non-cumulative proposals

    • a. Proposal: Proposal on changing the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company

      Result: passed Distribution of votes:

      Type of Shareholder

      For

      Against

      Abstain

      Number of Votes

      Percentage

      (%)

      Number of Votes

      Percentage

      (%)

      Number of Votes

      Percentage

      (%)

      A Share

      2,389,4 25,660

      99.8835

      2,779,4 59

      0.1161

      5,200

      0.0004

    • b. Proposal: Proposal on the allowance of independent directors of 7th board Result: passed

      Distribution of votes:

    Type of Shareholder

    For

    Against

    Abstain

    Number of Votes

    Percentage

    (%)

    Number of Votes

    Percentage

    (%)

    Number of Votes

    Percentage

    (%)

    A Share

    2,392,1 93,119

    99.9992

    12,000

    0.0005

    5,200

    0.0003

  • 2. Cumulative proposals c. Proposal: Proposal on electing the 7th non-independent director of BOD

Proposal

Proposal

Votes

Ratio of votes to

number

name

valid voting power

of the meeting

Elected/Not-elected

3.01

Mr. HAO Zhigang

2,392,02 6,179

99.9923

Elected

3.02

Mr. Gérard Deman

2,392,05 0,179

99.9933

Elected

3.03

Mr. Jean Marc Dublanc

2,392,05 0,179

99.9933

Elected

3.04

Mr. Michael Koenig

2,392,05 0,179

99.9933

Elected

3.05

Mr. GU Dengjie

2,392,02 6,179

99.9923

Elected

3.06

Mr. GE Yougen

2,392,02 6,179

99.9923

Elected

  • d. Proposal: Proposal on electing the 7th independent director of BOD

    Proposal number

    Proposal name

    Votes

    Ratio of votes to valid voting power of the meeting

    Elected/Not-elected

    4.01

    Mr. Jean Falgoux

    2,392,06 2,179

    99.9938

    Elected

    4.02

    Ms. SONG Lixin

    2,392,06 2,179

    99.9923

    Elected

    4.03

    Mr. DING Yuan

    2,392,06 2,179

    99.9923

    Elected

  • e. Proposal: Proposal on electing the 7th Board of Supervisors

Proposal number

Proposal name

Votes

Ratio of votes to valid voting power of the meeting

Elected/Not-elected

5.01

Mr. WANG Yan

2,392,02 6,529

99.9923

Elected

5.02

Mr. LU Wei

2,392,02 6,529

99.9923

Elected

3.

Distribution of votes of shareholders with less than 5% of shares regarding proposals related to material matters

Proposal No.

Proposal

For

Against

Abstain

Number of Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of Votes

Percentage

(%)

1

Proposal on changing the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company

38,500

1.3637

2,779,459

98.4520

5,200

0.1843

2

Proposal on the allowance of independent directors of 7th board

2,805,959

99.3907

12,000

0.4250

5,200

0.1843

3.01

Mr. HAO Zhigang

2,639,019

93.4775

3.02

Mr. Gérard Deman

2,663,019

94.3276

3.03

Mr. Jean Marc Dublanc

2,663,019

94.3276

3.04

Mr. Michael Koenig

2,663,019

94.3276

3.05

Mr. GU Dengjie

2,639,019

93.4775

3.06

Mr. GE Yougen

2,639,019

93.4775

4.01

Mr. Jean Falgoux

2,675,019

94.7526

4.02

Ms. SONG Lixin

2,639,019

93.4775

4.03

Mr. DING Yuan

2,639,019

93.4775

5.01

Mr. WANG Yan

2,639,369

93.4899

5.02

Mr. LU Wei

2,639,369

93.4899

4.

Explanation on voting of proposals

  • a) The proposal 1 is a special resolution proposal, has been proved with over 2/3 of total valid voting power shares;

  • b) Proposal 1, 2,3,4,5 counted the votes of retail investors separately.

  • III. Lawyers' Witnessing

    • 1. Law firm witnessing the meeting: King and Wood Mallesons Lawyers:

    • 2. Lawyers' conclusive opinion on witnessing

      The convening and calling of the meeting comply with laws, rules and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company; qualification of the attendees and the convener are legitimate and valid; the voting procedure and voting results of the meeting are legitimate and valid.

  • IV. List of Documents for Reference

    • 1. Resolutions of the First Interim Meeting of Shareholder for FY2018 of Bluestar Adisseo Company;

    • 2. Legal Opinion issued by King and Wood Mallesons on the First Interim Meeting of Shareholder for FY2018 of Bluestar Adisseo Company.

Bluestar Adisseo Company

17 October 2018

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)

Disclaimer

Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 01:52:01 UTC
