Blue Star Adisseo : 2018-027 Announcement of Resolutions of first interiml Meeting of Shareholders for FY2018

Stock Code: 600299

Abbr.: Adisseo

No. 2018-027

Bluestar Adisseo Company

First interim Meeting of Shareholders for FY2018

Announcement of Resolutions

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Important:

Proposal vetoed by the meeting: none

I.

Convening and Attendance of the Meeting

1. Time of the meeting: 17 October 2018

2. Venue of the meeting: Meeting room of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing

3. Common shareholders present and preferred shareholders regaining their voting rights and their shareholding a. Number of shareholders and proxies present 12 b. Number of shares with voting rights held by shareholders present 2,392,210,319 c. Percentage of shares with voting rights held by shareholders present of all the Company's shares with voting rights 89.1982

4. Whether or not the voting method is in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company, the hosting of the meeting, etc., The shareholders' meeting was convened by the board of the directors. Mr. HAO Zhigang, the chairman, hosted the meeting. On-site voting and online voting were both adopted for the meeting. The procedure of the convening and

calling complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company and other regulations.

5.

Attendance of directors, supervisors and the board secretary

a. The company has 7 current directors, among which 3 were present, [HAO

Zhigang, Michael Koenig, ZHOU Guomin and SONG Lixin were absent due to schedule conflicts];

b. The company has 3 current supervisors, and 1 were present [PEI Guihua and CHEN Yifu were absent due to schedule conflicts];

c. The board secretary was present; other senior management observed the meeting.

II. Deliberation and Passing of Proposals

1. Non-cumulative proposals a. Proposal: Proposal on changing the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company Result: passed Distribution of votes: Type of Shareholder For Against Abstain Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) A Share 2,389,4 25,660 99.8835 2,779,4 59 0.1161 5,200 0.0004 b. Proposal: Proposal on the allowance of independent directors of 7th board Result: passed Distribution of votes: Type of Shareholder For Against Abstain Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) A Share 2,392,1 93,119 99.9992 12,000 0.0005 5,200 0.0003

2. Cumulative proposals c. Proposal: Proposal on electing the 7th non-independent director of BOD

Proposal Proposal Votes Ratio of votes to number name valid voting power of the meeting Elected/Not-elected

3.01 Mr. HAO Zhigang 2,392,02 6,179 99.9923 Elected 3.02 Mr. Gérard Deman 2,392,05 0,179 99.9933 Elected 3.03 Mr. Jean Marc Dublanc 2,392,05 0,179 99.9933 Elected 3.04 Mr. Michael Koenig 2,392,05 0,179 99.9933 Elected 3.05 Mr. GU Dengjie 2,392,02 6,179 99.9923 Elected 3.06 Mr. GE Yougen 2,392,02 6,179 99.9923 Elected

d. Proposal: Proposal on electing the 7th independent director of BOD Proposal number Proposal name Votes Ratio of votes to valid voting power of the meeting Elected/Not-elected 4.01 Mr. Jean Falgoux 2,392,06 2,179 99.9938 Elected 4.02 Ms. SONG Lixin 2,392,06 2,179 99.9923 Elected 4.03 Mr. DING Yuan 2,392,06 2,179 99.9923 Elected

e. Proposal: Proposal on electing the 7th Board of Supervisors

Proposal number Proposal name Votes Ratio of votes to valid voting power of the meeting Elected/Not-elected 5.01 Mr. WANG Yan 2,392,02 6,529 99.9923 Elected 5.02 Mr. LU Wei 2,392,02 6,529 99.9923 Elected

3.

Distribution of votes of shareholders with less than 5% of shares regarding proposals related to material matters

Proposal No. Proposal For Against Abstain Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 1 Proposal on changing the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company 38,500 1.3637 2,779,459 98.4520 5,200 0.1843 2 Proposal on the allowance of independent directors of 7th board 2,805,959 99.3907 12,000 0.4250 5,200 0.1843 3.01 Mr. HAO Zhigang 2,639,019 93.4775 3.02 Mr. Gérard Deman 2,663,019 94.3276 3.03 Mr. Jean Marc Dublanc 2,663,019 94.3276 3.04 Mr. Michael Koenig 2,663,019 94.3276 3.05 Mr. GU Dengjie 2,639,019 93.4775 3.06 Mr. GE Yougen 2,639,019 93.4775 4.01 Mr. Jean Falgoux 2,675,019 94.7526 4.02 Ms. SONG Lixin 2,639,019 93.4775 4.03 Mr. DING Yuan 2,639,019 93.4775 5.01 Mr. WANG Yan 2,639,369 93.4899 5.02 Mr. LU Wei 2,639,369 93.4899

4.

Explanation on voting of proposals

a) The proposal 1 is a special resolution proposal, has been proved with over 2/3 of total valid voting power shares;

b) Proposal 1, 2,3,4,5 counted the votes of retail investors separately.

III. Lawyers' Witnessing 1. Law firm witnessing the meeting: King and Wood Mallesons Lawyers: 2. Lawyers' conclusive opinion on witnessing The convening and calling of the meeting comply with laws, rules and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company; qualification of the attendees and the convener are legitimate and valid; the voting procedure and voting results of the meeting are legitimate and valid.

IV. List of Documents for Reference 1. Resolutions of the First Interim Meeting of Shareholder for FY2018 of Bluestar Adisseo Company; 2. Legal Opinion issued by King and Wood Mallesons on the First Interim Meeting of Shareholder for FY2018 of Bluestar Adisseo Company.



Bluestar Adisseo Company

17 October 2018

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)