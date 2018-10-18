|
Blue Star Adisseo : 2018-027 Announcement of Resolutions of first interiml Meeting of Shareholders for FY2018
10/18/2018 | 03:53am CEST
Stock Code: 600299
Abbr.: Adisseo
No. 2018-027
Bluestar Adisseo Company
First interim Meeting of Shareholders for FY2018
Announcement of Resolutions
The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.
Important:
Proposal vetoed by the meeting: none
I.
Convening and Attendance of the Meeting
-
1. Time of the meeting: 17 October 2018
-
2. Venue of the meeting: Meeting room of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing
-
3. Common shareholders present and preferred shareholders regaining their voting rights and their shareholding
|
a.
Number of shareholders and proxies present
|
12
|
b.
Number of shares with voting rights held by shareholders present
|
2,392,210,319
|
c.
Percentage of shares with voting rights held by shareholders present of all the Company's shares with voting rights
|
89.1982
-
4. Whether or not the voting method is in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company, the hosting of the meeting, etc.,
The shareholders' meeting was convened by the board of the directors. Mr. HAO Zhigang, the chairman, hosted the meeting. On-site voting and online voting were both adopted for the meeting. The procedure of the convening and
calling complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company and other regulations.
5.
Attendance of directors, supervisors and the board secretary
a. The company has 7 current directors, among which 3 were present, [HAO
Zhigang, Michael Koenig, ZHOU Guomin and SONG Lixin were absent due to schedule conflicts];
-
b. The company has 3 current supervisors, and 1 were present [PEI Guihua and CHEN Yifu were absent due to schedule conflicts];
-
c. The board secretary was present; other senior management observed the meeting.
II. Deliberation and Passing of Proposals
|
Proposal
|
Proposal
|
Votes
|
Ratio of votes to
|
number
|
name
|
valid voting power
|
of the meeting
Elected/Not-elected
|
3.01
|
Mr. HAO Zhigang
|
2,392,02 6,179
|
99.9923
|
Elected
|
3.02
|
Mr. Gérard Deman
|
2,392,05 0,179
|
99.9933
|
Elected
|
3.03
|
Mr. Jean Marc Dublanc
|
2,392,05 0,179
|
99.9933
|
Elected
|
3.04
|
Mr. Michael Koenig
|
2,392,05 0,179
|
99.9933
|
Elected
|
3.05
|
Mr. GU Dengjie
|
2,392,02 6,179
|
99.9923
|
Elected
|
3.06
|
Mr. GE Yougen
|
2,392,02 6,179
|
99.9923
|
Elected
|
Proposal number
|
Proposal name
|
Votes
|
Ratio of votes to valid voting power of the meeting
|
Elected/Not-elected
|
5.01
|
Mr. WANG Yan
|
2,392,02 6,529
|
99.9923
|
Elected
|
5.02
|
Mr. LU Wei
|
2,392,02 6,529
|
99.9923
|
Elected
3.
Distribution of votes of shareholders with less than 5% of shares regarding proposals related to material matters
|
Proposal No.
|
Proposal
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage
(%)
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage
(%)
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage
(%)
|
1
|
Proposal on changing the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company
|
38,500
|
1.3637
|
2,779,459
|
98.4520
|
5,200
|
0.1843
|
2
|
Proposal on the allowance of independent directors of 7th board
|
2,805,959
|
99.3907
|
12,000
|
0.4250
|
5,200
|
0.1843
|
3.01
|
Mr. HAO Zhigang
|
2,639,019
|
93.4775
|
3.02
|
Mr. Gérard Deman
|
2,663,019
|
94.3276
|
3.03
|
Mr. Jean Marc Dublanc
|
2,663,019
|
94.3276
|
3.04
|
Mr. Michael Koenig
|
2,663,019
|
94.3276
|
3.05
|
Mr. GU Dengjie
|
2,639,019
|
93.4775
|
3.06
|
Mr. GE Yougen
|
2,639,019
|
93.4775
|
4.01
|
Mr. Jean Falgoux
|
2,675,019
|
94.7526
|
4.02
|
Ms. SONG Lixin
|
2,639,019
|
93.4775
|
4.03
|
Mr. DING Yuan
|
2,639,019
|
93.4775
|
5.01
|
Mr. WANG Yan
|
2,639,369
|
93.4899
|
5.02
|
Mr. LU Wei
|
2,639,369
|
93.4899
4.
Explanation on voting of proposals
-
a) The proposal 1 is a special resolution proposal, has been proved with over 2/3 of total valid voting power shares;
-
b) Proposal 1, 2,3,4,5 counted the votes of retail investors separately.
Bluestar Adisseo Company
17 October 2018
(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)
