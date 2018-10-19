Blue Star Adisseo : 2018-028 Announcement of Resolutions for the First Meeting of the 7th Session of Board

Stock Code: 600299

Stock Name: Adisseo

No: 2018-028

Bluestar Adisseo Company

The First Meeting of the 7th Session of Board

Announcement of Resolutions

The first meeting of the 7th session of the board was held on 19 October 2018 at Bluestar HQ meeting room, 9 Beitucheng West Road, Chaoyang, Beijing, in the method of on-site voting combined with communication voting. The notice and materials for the meeting were circulated by email on 9 October 2018. Nine (9) directors shall be present and nine (9) were present (among which Jean Falgoux and DING Yuan attended via video call); three (3) independent directors attended the meeting. The holding of this meeting complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company. Mr. HAO Zhigang hosted the meeting.

Directors present deliberated and passed the following proposals:

1.

Deliberated and passed the proposal on electing chairman and deputy chairman of the 7th session of the board

In accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company and other relevant regulations, we agreed to elect Mr. HAO Zhigang as the chairman of the 7th board of directors, Mr. Michael Koenig as the vice chairman of the 7th board of directors (the resume is attached in appendix). The term will begin from the date of deliberation and approval of this proposal, and end with the expiration of the term of the 7th board of directors.

This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

2. Deliberated and passed the proposal on changing members of special committees of 7th session of the board In accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company and other relevant regulations, The 7th Board of Directors of the company has an Audit Committee, a Nomination Committee, a Strategic Committee and a Remuneration and Appraisal Committee. The composition of each committee is as follows: Audit Committee: Mr. DING Yuan (Chairman), Mr. Jean Falgoux and Mr. HAO Zhigang Nomination Committee: Ms. SONG Lixin (Chairman), Mr. HAO Zhigang, Mr. Jean-Marc Dublanc, Mr. DING Yuan and Mr. Jean Falgoux Strategic Committee: Mr. HAO Zhigang (Chairman), Mr. Gérard Deman, Mr. Michael Koenig, Mr. Jean-Marc Dublanc, Mr. GE Yougen and Mr. Jean Falgoux Remuneration and Appraisal Committee: Mr. Jean Falgoux (Chairman), Mr. DING Yuan, Mr. Gérard Deman, Ms. SONG Lixin and Mr. Michael Koenig The resume is attached in appendix. Independent Directors have approved in advance and issued their opinion with consent to this proposal. This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

3. Deliberated and passed the proposal on nominating executive management After deliberation, we agreed to extend the contracts with Mr. Jean-Marc Dublanc as the general manager of the company, Mr. GU Dengjie as the deputy general manager, Ms. CAI Yun as the chief financial officer, and Ms. LIANG Qinan as the secretary of the board of directors (the resume is attached in appendix). The term of the above senior management personnel is the same as that of the current board of directors.

Independent Directors have approved in advance and issued their opinion with consent to this proposal.

This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Directors

19 October 2018

Appendix: Directors' and executive managements' CV

Non-independent director's resume

Professional background and main work experienceName

HAO Zhigang

He was born in 1978, Han, Chinese. He obtained a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Science, and an MBA from The Open University of Hong Kong. He used to work as Engineer of the planning department at China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd, Administrative Assistant of COO at Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co. Ltd, Assistant of deputy director of the office at China National Chemical Corporation, Board Secretary, Director of Administration Office and Deputy Party Secretary at China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd, and now works as Party Secretary, Chairman at China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd since September 2017. Mr. Zhigang Hao was elected as Vice Chairman of Bluestar Adisseo Company in 2017.

Mr. Koenig graduated from the Chemical Engineering Department of the TU Dortmund University in Germany, used to work in Bayer for years, and has accumulated rich experience in running large multinational corporations, with outstanding performance in corporate strategy formulation, structural adjustment, team building, business analysis, and production technology.

Mr. Koenig's career experience and expertise highly match Bluestar's strategic direction. Mr. Michael Koenig (CEO of China National Bluestar) was appointed as director of the Company in 2017.

Mr. Koenig has spent nearly a decade in China.

Jean-Marc Dublanc

He was born in 1946, French. Gérard Deman has nearly 45 years of experience in the global chemical industry. In 1998, he joined the animal nutrition division of Rhone Poulenc as Director of Operations.

Then in 2002, he took part alongside CVC at the leveraged buyout that gave birth to Adisseo. In 2006, he became president of Adisseo at its acquisition by Bluestar till 2010. The Chairman of the management board at Adisseo France and member of the board of directors and strategic advisor for Bluestar Group since 2010. Mr. Gérard Deman was elected as Chairman of Bluestar Adisseo Company in 2015.

He was born in 1954, French. A graduate of the ESCP, Jean-Marc Dublanc began his career at Indosuez Bank and then joined the financial management of Rhone-Poulenc in 1981. He subsequently held senior operational and management positions in several subsidiaries in France and the USA. Before joining Adisseo, he was in charge of a subsidiary in the field of human nutrition. He joined Adisseo in 2006 as director of innovation, marketing and sales, since 2010 he was nominated as the CEO of Adisseo France and BluestarAdisseo Nutrition Group Limited. Mr. Jean-Marc Dublanc was elected as CEO of Bluestar Adisseo Company in 2015.

GU Dengjie He was born in 1964, Chinese. Mr. Gu has successively worked for

China Huaneng Group as Engineer, Senior Engineer, Rhône-Poulenc (China) Co., Ltd as Project Manager, Bohai (Tianjin) Rhône-Poulenc Methionine Co., Ltd as Deputy General Manager and Aventis International Trade (Shanghai) Co., Ltd as Sales Manager China. Mr. Gu holds a bachelor's degree from Zhejiang University and a master's degree and doctorate from China University of Mining and Technology (Beijing). He also completed a mini-MBA training course at ESSEC Business School in France. Mr. Gu has been working with Adisseo Life Science (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. as General Manager since 2002. He is the Deputy General Manager of Bluestar Adisseo Company since October 2015.

GE Yougen

He was born in 1969, Chinese, member of the Communist Party of China, obtained a bachelor degree in chemistry from Lanzhou University and an MBA from the Open University of Hong Kong. Mr. GE Yougen used to be a deputy director and engineer of Bluestar Huoxing Xinghuo Factory; a general manager of Bluestar (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Ltd.; a deputy director of organic silicon division of China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.; a deputy general manager and party committee member of China Bluestar Chemical Co., Ltd. He is currently serving as the Assistant General Manager and Director of the Planning and Development Department of the China Bluestar

(Group) Co., Ltd.