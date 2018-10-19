Blue Star Adisseo : 2018-029 Announcement of Resolutions for the First Meeting of the 7th Session of Board of Supervisors

Stock Code: 600299

Stock Name: Adisseo

No: 2018-029

Bluestar Adisseo Company

The First Meeting of the 7th Session of the Board of

Supervisors

Announcement of Resolutions

The board of supervisors and all supervisors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

The first meeting of the 7th session of the board of supervisors was held on 19 October 2018, at Bluestar HQ meeting room, 9 Beitucheng West Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, in the method of on-site voting. The notice and materials for the meeting were circulated by email on 9 October 2018. Three (3) supervisors shall be present and three (3) were present. The holding of this meeting complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law"), and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company ("AOA"). Mr. WANG Yan hosted the meeting.

The supervisors present deliberated and passed the following proposals:

1.

Deliberated and passed the proposal on electing chairman of the board of supervisors

According to the provisions of the Company Law and the AOA, agreed to elect Mr. WANG Yan (the resume is attached in appendix) as the chairman of the 7th session of board of supervisors, and shall serve for a term of three years, from the date of the approval of this proposal to the expiration date of the 7th board of supervisors.

This proposal was passed with 3 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Supervisors

19 October 2018

Appendix: Mr. WANG Yan' resume

WANG Yan, born in 1969, Communist Party member, obtained a bachelor degree in biochemistry from Lanzhou University. He used to work as the assistant engineer in Bluestar Cleaning Corporation, engineer in Bluestar Engineering Company, project manager in Bluestar Petrochemical Corporation, assistant general manager and deputy general manager in Bluestar Chemical Company, deputy director of silicone in Bluestar Group. Currently, WANG Yan is the senior deputy director of production management office in Bluestar Group.