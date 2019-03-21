Blue Star Adisseo : 2019-009 Announcement of Resolutions for the Fourth Meeting of the 7th Session of Board

Stock Code: 600299

The fourth meeting of the 7th session of the board was held on 20th March, 2019 at Bluestar HQ meeting room, 9 Beitucheng West Road, Chaoyang, Beijing, in the method of on-site voting and communication voting. The notice and materials for the meeting were circulated by email on 15th March, 2019. Nine (9) directors shall be present and nine (9) were present; three (3) independent directors attended the meeting. The holding of this meeting complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company. Mr. HAO Zhigang hosted the meeting.

Directors present deliberated and passed the following proposals:

1. Deliberated and passed the proposal on 2018 Annual Report and the Executive Summary The 2018 Annual Report and the Executive Summary are on Shanghai Stock Exchange's website:www.sse.com.cn. The Executive Summary of 2018 Annual Report is on the Shanghai Securities News and the China Securities Journal. This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention. This proposal is to be submitted to 2018 annual shareholders' general assembly for deliberation.

2. Deliberated and passed the proposal on 2018 Annual Final Accounts This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

This proposal is to be submitted to 2018 annual shareholders' general assembly for deliberation.

3. Deliberated and passed the proposal on 2018 and 2019 day-to-day Connected Transactions Connected director Hao Zhigang, Michael Koenig, Gérard Deman and Ge Yougen withdraws from voting. Independent Directors have approved in advance and issued their opinion with consent to this proposal. This proposal was passed with 5 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

4. Deliberated and passed the proposal on the Board's Report for FY2018 This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention This proposal is to be submitted to 2018 annual shareholders' general assembly for deliberation.

5. Listening to Independent Directors' Report for FY2018 Independent Directors' Report for FY2018 is on Shanghai Stock Exchange's website: www.sse.com.cn. This proposal is to be submitted to 2018 annual shareholders' general assembly for listening.

6. Deliberated and passed the proposal on Audit Committee's Report for FY2018 Audit Committee's Report for FY 2018 is on Shanghai Stock Exchange's website: www.sse.com.cn. This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention

7. Deliberated and passed the proposal on 2018 Annual Plan of Dividends Distribution The net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company at the consolidated level for the year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to RMB 926,130,660 and the accumulated profits available for distribution at parent company level as at December 31, 2018 amounted to RMB 465,347,234. To share the operation achievements with all shareholders and for further development of the Company, the board, after fully considering the actual operation status of the Company, propose that: the total share capital of the Company by the date of 31 December 2018 being 2,681,901,273 shares. Company will distribute RMB 1.73 (inclusive of tax) per 10 shares in the form of cash dividends to all shareholders. The total amount of the cash dividend to be distributed is RMB 463,968,920.23. Independent Directors have issued their opinion and consent to this proposal. This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention

8. Deliberated and passed the proposal on Changing the Implementation Rules of the Audit Committee This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

9. Deliberated and passed the proposal on the Special Report on Occupancy of Non-Operation Funds and Other Fund Transactions with Connected Parties for FY2018 The Special Report on Occupancy of Non-Operation Funds and Other Fund Transactions with Connected Parties for FY2018 is on Shanghai Stock Exchange's website:www.sse.com.cn. Independent Directors have issued their opinion and consent to this proposal. Connected director Hao Zhigang, Michael Koenig, Gérard Deman and Ge Yougen withdraws from voting.

This proposal was passed with 5 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

10. Deliberated and passed the proposal on Self-Assessment Report on Internal

Control for FY2018 and Audit Report on Internal Control for FY2018

The Self-Assessment Report on Internal Control for FY2018 and the Audit Report on Internal Control for FY2018 are on Shanghai Stock Exchange's website: www.sse.com.cn.

Independent Directors have issued their opinion and consent to this proposal.

This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

11. Deliberated and passed the proposal of Appointment of Auditor and Internal Control Auditor for the year 2019 To maintain the continuity of auditing, as proposed by the audit committee of the board, the Company proposes to continue to engage KPMG Huazhen LLP as the Company's 2019 annual auditor for financial and internal control auditing. The Company also proposes to authorize the board of directors to determine service fees for this appointment, depending on the service items, the workload and other factors. Independent Directors have issued their opinion and consent to this proposal. This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention. This proposal is to be submitted to 2018 annual shareholders' general assembly for deliberation.

12. Deliberated and passed the proposal on Auditing Fees for FY2018 As authorized by the Annual Shareholders' Assembly for FY2018, the board of the Company will, based on its work scope and the quality, pay RMB 6.63 million as the annual auditing fees for financial auditing, and RMB 1.9 million for internal control auditing to KPMG Huazhen (LLP).

This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.