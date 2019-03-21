Blue Star Adisseo : 2019-010 Announcement of Resolutions for the Third Meeting of the 7th Session of Board of Supervisors

Stock Code: 600299

Stock Name: Adisseo

No: 2019-010

Bluestar Adisseo Company

The Third Meeting of the 7th Session of the Board of

Supervisors

Announcement of Resolutions

The board of supervisors and all supervisors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

The third meeting of the 7th session of the board of supervisors was held on 20th March, 2019, at Bluestar HQ meeting room, 9 Beitucheng West Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, in the method of on-site voting combined with communication voting. The notice and materials for the meeting were circulated by email on 15th March, 2019. Three (3) supervisors shall be present and three (3) were present. The holding of this meeting complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law"), and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company ("AOA"). Mr. WANG Yan hosted the meeting.

The supervisors present deliberated and passed the following proposals:

1.

Deliberated and passed the proposal on 2018 Annual Report and the Executive Summary

The 2018 Annual Report and the Executive Summary are on Shanghai Stock Exchange's website:www.sse.com.cn. The Executive Summary of 2018 Annual Report is on the Shanghai Securities News and the China Securities Journal.

The Company's board of supervisors reviews the 2018 Annual Report and the Executive Summary composed by the board of directors carefully and strictly in line with Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Rules (2018 Revision), and relevant requirements of the Contents and Formats of Information Disclosure by Companies Offering Securities to the Public No. 2 - Contents and Formats of Annual Reports (2017 Revision) and issues the following review opinion in written:

2018 Annual Report and the Executive Summary and the composition and deliberation comply with the requirements of laws, rules, AOA and the Company's bylaws.

2018 Annual Report and the Executive Summary are true, accurate and complete without false statements, misleading statements or material omissions;

Before the Company's board of supervisors issues the review opinion, no person participating in composing and deliberating 2018 Annual Report and the Executive Summary has been found violating confidentiality.

Therefore, the Company's board of supervisors guarantees that the disclosed 2018 Annual Report and the Executive Summary are true, accurate, and complete without false statement, misleading statement or material omissions.

This proposal was passed with 3 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

This proposal is to be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for deliberation.

2. Deliberated and passed the proposal on 2018 Annual Final Accounts This proposal was passed with 3 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention. This proposal is to be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for deliberation.

3. Deliberated and passed the proposal on the Board of Supervisors' Report for FY2018 In FY2018, the Company's board of supervisors supervises the Company's operation and management's performance of duties, supervises the Company's financial matters and issues opinions on distribution of dividends and other matters based on Company Law, AOA and other related regulations. This proposal was passed with 3 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention. This proposal is to be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for deliberation.

4. Deliberated and passed the proposal on 2018 Annual Plan of Dividends Distribution The net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company at the consolidated level for the year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to RMB 926,130,660 and the accumulated profits available for distribution at parent company level as at December 31, 2018 amounted to RMB 465,347,234. To share the operation achievements with all shareholders and for further development of the Company, the board, after fully considering the actual operation status of the Company, propose that: the total share capital of the Company by the date of 31 December 2018 being 2,681,901,273 shares. Company will distribute

RMB 1.73 (inclusive of tax) per 10 shares in the form of cash dividends to all shareholders. The total amount of the cash dividend to be distributed is RMB 463,968,920.23.

The board of supervisors' opinion:

The Company's distribution of dividends complies with relevant laws, rules and AOA, takes fully consideration of all shareholders' benefits and aligns with the Company's actual situations. There is no prejudice on the Company's and shareholders' benefits.

This proposal was passed with 3 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

This proposal is to be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for deliberation.

5. Deliberated and passed the proposal on the Special Report on Occupancy of Non-Operation Funds and Other Fund Transactions with Connected Parties for FY2018 The Special Report on Occupancy of Non-Operation Funds and Other Fund Transactions with Connected Parties for FY2018 is on Shanghai Stock Exchange's website:www.sse.com.cn. The board of supervisors confirms that there is no occupancy of the Company's non- operation funds by the Company's controlling shareholder or the subsidiaries controlled by the controlling shareholder. This proposal was passed with 3 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

6. Deliberated and passed the proposal on Self-Assessment Report on Internal Control for FY2018 and Audit Report on Internal Control for FY2018 The Self-Assessment Report on Internal Control for FY2018 and the Audit Report on Internal Control for FY2018 are on Shanghai Stock Exchange's website: www.sse.com.cn. The board of supervisors opine as follows: In the report period, Company has established a fairly complete internal control system which is in effective implementation. It complies with the Basic Standards for Internal Control of Enterprises, the Complementary Guideline for Internal Control of Enterprises and relevant requirements of securities regulatory authorities. It fulfills the Company's actual needs in operation and management and effectively manages risks in each links. The Self-Assessment Report on Internal Control for FY2018

reflects the overall actual status of the Company's internal control in a complete, true and accurate way.

This proposal was passed with 3 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

7.

Deliberated and passed the proposal on the Approval of Risk Report of ChemChina Finance Co., Ltd. for FY2018

This proposal was passed with 3 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Supervisors

20th March, 2019

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)