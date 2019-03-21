Log in
Blue Star Adisseo : 2019-012 Announcement on Appointment of Auditor and Internal Control Auditor for the year 2019

03/21/2019 | 01:50am EDT

Stock Code: 600299

Stock Name: Adisseo

No.: 2019-012

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Announcement on Appointment of Auditor and

Internal Control Auditor for the year 2019

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Subject of this announcement:

The proposal has to be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for review.

Bluestar Adisseo Company (the "Company") deliberated and passed the proposal of appointment of auditor and internal control auditor for the year 2019 in the fourth meeting of the 7th session of the board held on 20th March 2019.

According to the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company, and the resolution of the audit committee of the board, the board proposes to continue to engage KPMG Huazhen LLP as the Company's 2019 annual auditor for financial and internal control auditing. The Board also proposes to authorize the board of directors to determine service fees for this appointment, depending on the service items, the workload and other factors.

The independent directors have approved this proposal in advance and issued opinion: KPMG Huazhen LLP has qualifications for businesses related to securities and futures and is able to manage the Company's annual financial and internal control auditing. We agree to appoint this entity as the Company's 2019 annual financial and internal control auditor and agree to authorize the board of directors to determine service fees for this appointment, depending on the service items, the workload and other factors. This appointment of annual financial and internal control auditor will not prejudice the benefits of the Company and shareholders, especially the benefits of the medium and small shareholders. We agree to submit this proposal to the shareholder's general meeting for deliberation.

The proposal has to be submitted to the 2018 annual shareholders' general meeting for review.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Directors of Bluestar Adisseo Company

20th March 2019

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)

Disclaimer

Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 05:49:05 UTC
