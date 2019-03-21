Blue Star Adisseo : 2019-013 Notice on Convening the Annual meeting of Shareholders for FY2018

Stock Code: 600299

Stock Name: Adisseo

No: 2019-013

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Notice on Convening the Annual meeting of

Shareholders for FY2018

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Important:

 Date of the annual meeting of shareholders: 25th April 2019



Online voting system for the annual meeting of shareholders: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings

I.

Basic Information of the Meeting

a) Type and Name of the Meeting: The annual meeting of shareholders for FY2018

b) Convener of the meeting: board of directors

c) Voting method: on-site voting and online voting

d) Date, time and venue of on-site meeting Date and time: 25th April 2019, 14:30

Venue: Meeting Room 511 of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing.

e) Voting system, starting date, ending date and time period for online voting

Online voting system: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings

Starting and ending date for online voting: From 25th April 2019 To 25th April 2019

We use Shanghai Stock Exchange online voting system. The time slot for voting through voting platform in the trading system is the trading time at the meeting day, i.e., 9:15-9:25, 9:30-11:30, 13:00-15:00; the voting period open for online voting via the Internet voting system is 9:15-15:00 at the meeting day.

f) Voting procedure for accounts related to margin financing, securities lending, refinancing, agreed buyback, and for Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect investors Voting made by accounts related to margin financing, securities lending, refinancing, agreed buyback and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock investors shall be implemented in compliance with Shanghai Stock Exchange Implementing Rules for Online Voting in Shareholders' Meetings of Listed Companies, etc.

g) Public soliciting of shareholders' voting rights: not applicable.

II. Agenda for the meeting

Proposals for the meeting and class of voting shareholders

No. Non-cumulative voting Proposals Class of Voting Shareholders A Share Shareholders 1 2018Annual Report and the Executive Summary √ 2 2018 Annual Final Accounts √ 3 Board's Report for FY2018 √ 4 Board of Supervisors' Report for FY2018 √ 5 2018 Annual Plan of Dividends Distribution √ 6 Appointment of Auditor and Internal Control Auditor for the Year 2019 √ 7 Renewal of D&O Insurance Policy √ Also Listen Independent Directors' Report for FY2018

a)Disclosure time and Media of Proposals

Proposals above have been deliberated and passed by the fourth meeting of the

7th session of board of directors and the third meeting of the 7th session of the board of supervisors on 20th March, 2019. For details concerned please kindly find in the announcements released on 21st March, 2019 on the Company's official disclosure media, i.e., China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, the official website of Shanghai Stock Exchange(http://www.sse.com.cn), and the official website of the Company(www.blustar-adisseo.com).

b) Special resolution proposal: None.

c) Proposals where votes of retail shareholders shall be counted separately: Proposals 5, 6.

d) Proposals where related shareholders shall withdraw from voting: None. Shareholders that shall withdraw: None.

e) Proposals that holders of preferred shares shall vote: none.

III. Notes for Voting in the Annual Meeting of Shareholders a) Shareholders who vote through Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for the Shareholders' Meetings, may either log in the voting system in the trading system (through the trading terminal of securities firms of designated trades), or vote through the Internet voting platform (website: vote.sseinfo.com). Shareholders who vote through the Internet voting system for the first time shall verify their shareholder identity. For details please kindly find in the instruction on the Internet voting website. b) In case shareholders who vote through Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings have more than one shareholder account, they may use any shareholder account they have to vote. If a shareholder votes on a proposal through one of her/his accounts, the voting rights attached to all other shares of the same class (for common shares) or of the same type (for preferred shares) in all of her/his accounts will be regarded as voting in the same way and be counted into the results. c) In case a voting right that is exercised more than once through methods of on-site voting, online voting or other, only the first vote will be counted. d) Shareholders cannot submit their results until having voted on all proposals.

IV. Attendees a) Shareholders who are registered in book by China Securities Depository and

Clearing Corporation Limited (CSDC) Shanghai Division after the trading market is closed on the record date are entitled to attend the shareholders'

meeting (find the details in the table below). They may also appoint proxies in writing to attend and vote. The proxies can be non-shareholders.

Class of Share Stock Code Abbr. Record Date A Share 600299 Adisseo 18th April, 2019

b) Directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company.

c) Lawyers engaged by the Company.

d) Others.

V. Registration for the Meeting a) Individual shareholder: Individual shareholder attending the meeting in person, shall present valid ID or other valid certificate or certification showing her/his identity, together with stock account card; In case where a proxy is appointed to attend the meeting, the proxy shall present her/his valid ID, stock account card of the appointer and Proxy Form (see Attachment 1 for details). b) Institutional shareholder: If the legal representative of the entity attends the meeting, she/he shall present stock account card of the institutional shareholder, copy of business license (affixed with the official seal of the entity), her/his ID and valid certification showing she/he is the legal representative; In case a proxy is appointed to attend the meeting, the proxy shall present the stock account card of the institutional shareholder, copy of business license (affixed with the official seal), her/his ID, Proxy Form written by legal representative of the institutional shareholder (see Attachment 1 for details) c) Registration date and time: 19th April 2019 (9:00-12:00, 14:00-17:00). d) Registration place: 606, the office of the secretary of the board on the 6th floor of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing. e) Shareholders not at the same place as the Company may register by fax and letter. The registration become effective upon the Company's receipt of letter or fax before 17:00, 19th April, 2019.

VI. Miscellaneous a) The Company's Office: 6th floor of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing. b) Phone: 010-61958799, fax: 010-61958805, liaison: Qinan Liang, Secretary of the Board. c) The meeting will last for half a day. Fees for travel, accommodation, and food



shall be assumed by shareholders.

d) Solutions for exceptional situations in online voting system: during the online voting period, in case the online voting system is affected by sudden and important events, the shareholders' meeting will progress as indicated by the notice issued on the meeting day.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Directors

20th March, 2019

Attachment 1: Proxy Form

Documents filed for reference:

Board Resolutions Convening the Shareholders' Meeting.