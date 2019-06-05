Blue Star Adisseo : 2019-020 Announcement on 2018 Annual Profit Distribution

Stock Code：600299 Abbr：Adisseo Announcement No：2019-020

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Announcement on Profit Distribution

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Subject of this announcement:

Distribution ratio per share：RMB 0.173 per share

Date:

Share category Record Date Distribution Date A shares 2019/6/12 2019/6/13

Differentiation arrangements: No