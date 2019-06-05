Log in
Blue Star Adisseo : 2019-020 Announcement on 2018 Annual Profit Distribution

06/05/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

Stock Code600299

AbbrAdisseo

Announcement No2019-020

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Announcement on Profit Distribution

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Subject of this announcement:

Distribution ratio per shareRMB 0.173 per share

Date:

Share category

Record Date

Distribution Date

A shares

2019/6/12

2019/6/13

Differentiation arrangements: No

  1. Background information
    The profit distribution plan was deliberated and approved by the 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting on 25th April, 2019.
  2. Distribution plan
    1. Profit year: 2018
  1. Target shareholder: All registered shareholders after the closing of stock market on the record date.
  2. Distribution plan: The total number of the shares by the date of 31st December 2018 is 2,681,901,273. Adisseo will distribute RMB 1.73 (inclusive of tax) per 10 shares in the form of cash dividends to all shareholders

3. Distribution date:

Share category

Record Date

Distribution Date

A shares

2019/6/12

2019/6/13

  1. Shareholder accounts that pay dividend directly: China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.
  2. Miscellaneous
    1. The Company's Office: 6th floor of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing.
    2. Phone: 010-6195 8799

It is hereby announced.

Board of Directors

06th June 2019

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)

Disclaimer

Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 01:47:02 UTC
