Blue Star Adisseo : 2019-021 2019-015 Announcement of Resolutions for the Sixth Meeting of the 7th Session of Board

07/09/2019 | 11:03pm EDT

Stock Code: 600299

Stock Name: Adisseo

No: 2019-021

Bluestar Adisseo Company

The Sixth Meeting of the 7th Session of Board

Announcement of Resolutions

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

The sixth meeting of the 7th session of the board was held on 9th July 2019 in the method of communication voting. The notice and materials for the meeting were circulated by email on 4th July 2019. Nine (9) directors shall be present and nine (9) were present; three

  1. independent directors attended the meeting. The holding of this meeting complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company. Mr. HAO Zhigang hosted the meeting.

Directors present deliberated and passed the following proposals:

  1. Deliberated and passed the proposal on listed company's executive management remuneration policy
    Connected director Jean Marc Dublanc and Gu Dengjie withdraw from voting.
    Independent Directors have approved and issued their opinion with consent to this proposal.
    This proposal was passed with 7 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.
  2. Deliberated and passed the proposal on convening the first extraordinary shareholders' meeting in FY 2019
    The Company intends to hold the first extraordinary shareholders' meeting in FY 2019 on 8th August 2019. Please refer to the Notice of the first extraordinary shareholders' meeting in FY 2019 (No. 2019-023), which is disclosed on the SSE website (www.sse.com.cn) on the same date, for the details.

1

This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Directors

9th July 2019

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)

2

Disclaimer

Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 03:02:06 UTC
