Blue Star Adisseo : 2019-022 Announcement of Resolutions for the Fifth Meeting of the 7th Session of Board of Supervisors

Bluestar Adisseo Company

The Fifth Meeting of the 7th Session of the Board of

Supervisors

Announcement of Resolutions

The board of supervisors and all supervisors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

The fifth meeting of the 7th session of the board of supervisors was held on 9th July 2019, in the method of communication voting. The notice and materials for the meeting were circulated by email on 4th July 2019. Three (3) supervisors shall be present and three (3) were present. The holding of this meeting complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company. Mr. WANG Yan hosted the meeting.

The supervisors present deliberated and passed the following proposals:

1. Deliberated and passed the proposal on listed company's executive management remuneration policy

This proposal was passed with 3 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Supervisors

9th July 2019

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)